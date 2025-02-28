The race for PKC is on with quantum chip launches by AWS, Microsoft

The topic of protecting sensitive data from quantum systems has grown dramatically in prominence in the digital identity community over the past year. The U.S. DHS is currently looking into post-quantum cryptography (PKC) to protect the PII and biometrics it holds, and a firm specializing in quantum-resistant authentication raised $3 million in January.

The implication hanging over these developments is that quantum computing, long theorized about, is finally drawing closer to reality. Chip launches from Americas tech giants now back that position.

Amazon Web Services has introduced a new quantum computing chip that the company says reduces the cost of quantum error correction by 90 percent.

The new Ocelot is a small-scale prototype, made of two integrated silicon microchips. AWS plans to use it to test its quantum error architecture.

Quantum error correction is the mechanism scientists use to filter out noise from quantum computations caused by minute environmental changes like a slight temperature change or electromagnetic interference from a mobile device or network. Quantum computers are sensitive to such changes, and the cost of correcting for the noise they add to output has posed a major early barrier to quantum computing initiatives.

AWS addressed the challenge by utilizing a specialized “cat qubit” which makes error correction part of the computing process, rather than an after-the-fact addition to it.

Not to be left behind in the quantum dust, Microsoft has launched the Majorana 1 chip

Microsoft’s quantum chip “leverages the world’s first topoconductor,” which is a novel material that exists in a state that is neither solid, liquid nor gas, and produces “more reliable and scalable qubits,” the company explains.

This “Topological Core architecture” was created by stacking indium arsenide and alumium “to coax new quantum particles called Majoranas into existence.”

Error resistance is built into the hardware level, Microsoft says.

Google launched its quantum computing chip Willow in December.

