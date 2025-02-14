US lawmakers try again for federal data privacy bill

In an effort to establish a comprehensive national data privacy standard – something lawmakers on both sides of the political divide have repeatedly attempted to get through Congress, Rep. Brett Guthrie, chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Rep. John Joyce, the committee vice chair, announced the formation of a dedicated working group to try again. The group’s aim is to explore a legislative framework that once and for all will unify the nation’s disjointed approach to data privacy while reinforcing American leadership in digital technology, particularly AI.

The creation of the working group comes at a time when the U.S. lags in establishing a cohesive federal privacy standard. Previous attempts to pass comprehensive legislation such as the American Data Privacy and Protection Act (ADPPA) and the American Privacy Rights Act (APRA) failed to gain sufficient traction in Congress.

The lack of a federal standard has led to a patchwork of state laws that has resulted in confusion and compliance challenges for businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions. Industry leaders and policymakers have long expressed concerns over this fragmented regulatory landscape as it creates inconsistencies in enforcement and weakens consumer protection mechanisms.

“We strongly believe that a national data privacy standard is necessary to protect Americans’ rights online and maintain our country’s global leadership in digital technologies, including artificial intelligence,” Guthrie and Joyce said in a joint statement. “That’s why we are creating this working group, to bring members and stakeholders together to explore a framework for legislation that can get across the finish line. The need for comprehensive data privacy is greater than ever, and we are hopeful that we can start building a strong coalition to address this important issue.”

The two lawmakers emphasized the importance of building a strong coalition to address the complexities of data privacy regulation. The working group, currently consisting of nine Republican lawmakers, will be led by Joyce and include members such as Jay Obernolte, who previously co-chaired a House task force on AI. The group extended an open invitation to stakeholders from various sectors encouraging them to provide input they said will help to shape proposed legislation.

The debate over data privacy legislation in the U.S. has been marked by deep partisan divisions. A central point of contention has been whether federal legislation should preempt state laws. Republicans have generally favored a national standard that overrides state regulations to ensure uniformity, while many Democrats have argued that such an approach could weaken existing protections in states with stronger privacy laws like California.

The inclusion of a private right of action – a provision that would allow consumers to sue companies over privacy violations – also has been a sticking point, especially for Democrats, who have largely supported the measure, believing it will enhance enforcement and accountability. Republicans on the other hand have expressed concerns that it could lead to an increase in frivolous lawsuits that could disproportionately impact small businesses.

The push for federal data privacy legislation has gained renewed urgency as states have continued to enact their own laws, creating a regulatory landscape that is increasingly difficult for businesses to navigate. Currently, around 20 states have introduced comprehensive data privacy laws, each with varying requirements regarding consumer rights, data processing limitations, and enforcement mechanisms.

While these state-level efforts have provided necessary consumer protections, they have also underscored the inefficiencies of a fragmented system. Tech industry representatives and business organizations have repeatedly urged Congress to pass a federal law that establishes clear, consistent privacy protections while easing the compliance burden on companies operating across state borders.

The working group’s formation also reflects the growing concern over the role of AI in data privacy. As AI technology becomes increasingly integrated into digital platforms, concerns over data security, user consent, and ethical implications have only intensified. Lawmakers recognize that any comprehensive data privacy legislation must address these challenges and ensure that AI-driven data collection and processing practices align with consumer protection standards.

Despite bipartisan acknowledgment of the need for a federal privacy framework, previous efforts have been thwarted by political and ideological differences. The ADPPA which was introduced in 2022 was one of the most promising legislative attempts and had strong bipartisan support. However, disagreements over the preemption of state laws and the inclusion of a private right of action prevented legislation from being passed.

A subsequent proposal, the American Privacy Rights Act of 2024, sought to address some of these issues but faced similar obstacles. Both bills would have significantly strengthened privacy protections at the federal level.

Beyond the legislative hurdles, enforcement also has been a sticking point. The Federal Trade Commission is the primary agency overseeing data privacy violations, but critics argue it lacks the resources and authority to enforce comprehensive privacy regulations effectively. Lawmakers have proposed creating a dedicated government privacy agency that has the power to impose penalties on violators, but the idea has yet to gain widespread support in Congress, and likely won’t given this Congress and the Trump administration’s intent to reduce the federal bureaucracy.

The working group’s success will depend on its ability to reconcile competing interests and craft legislation that balances business concerns with strong consumer protections. While Republicans hold the majority in the House and Senate, ensuring that any proposed legislation garners broad bipartisan support will be crucial to its long-term viability. Without such support, any new bill risks the same fate as its predecessors.

Additionally, the international landscape adds another layer of complexity. The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation has set a global standard for data privacy, and many countries have since adopted similar frameworks. The absence of a comprehensive U.S. privacy law has placed American businesses at a competitive disadvantage, as they must comply with foreign regulations while navigating a convoluted domestic framework. A federal law would not only streamline compliance, but it would also strengthen the U.S.’s position in global discussions on digital privacy standards.

Industry leaders have emphasized that any federal privacy legislation must strike a balance between consumer rights and business innovation. The tech sector in particular has expressed concerns that overly restrictive regulations could stifle innovation and impose significant compliance costs. Conversely, privacy advocates argue that robust protections are necessary to prevent the misuse of personal data and protect consumers from potential harms such as identity theft, discrimination, and invasive surveillance practices.

The formation of the working group signals a renewed effort to break the legislative deadlock and deliver a long-overdue national privacy standard. The initiative presents an opportunity for policymakers to develop a balanced approach that addresses both consumer protection needs and industry concerns.

