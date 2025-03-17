Finland faces reproval over move to expand biometrics use for law enforcement

Finland’s Ministry of Interior is facing acerbic criticism from various quarters following a move to make changes to the way biometric data is currently used in the country for law enforcement purposes.

Early last month, the ministry announced that it was collecting public comments on the proposal till today March 17, as part of the legislative update that seeks to expand access to the biometric database of the police for crime prevention.

The ministry says the objective of the amendment is to redefine conditions for the collection, storage and use of biometrics by the police and the Finnish Immigration Service. The proposal describes biometric data as sensitive data and spells out clear provisions on how such data should be used in different scenarios.

Despite the government’s explanation that expanding the use of biometrics is part of efforts to curb serious crimes such as homicide, violent or sexual offense, critics argue that the decision raises critical concerns about privacy rights and public safety.

Should the amendment happen, biometric data could be used to prevent “significant danger to life, health or freedom and to prevent, uncover and investigate the most serious crimes,” the government explains.

In an opinion piece published recently by Helsinki Times, the author slams the proposals, describing them as too intrusive and that they risk infringing on privacy rights. The writer also expresses fears that the proposals made by the government clearly go beyond what should normally be accepted when it comes to the protection of people’s privacy, as the measures come close to something like an unchecked extension of the government’s surveillance capabilities.

A lack of robust regulation and the right data protection guardrails, the opinion holds, could lead to a situation of misuse, insisting that the use of advanced technologies like biometrics must be balanced with privacy protection measures.

Going by the author, what Finland wants to do is something other countries have done and faced challenges, but they were able to find a way around them. The writer thus believes it is important for policymakers and other important stakeholders in the country to carefully determine if the potential risks of such expanded biometrics use are worth the gains the government is trumpeting.

According to authorities, the envisaged amendment of the regulation also intends to allow the police to use a limited amount of personal data to identify someone if there is no other method to establish their identity.

The proposal also indicates that the Finnish Security Intelligence Service and the Finnish Defence Forces can access data in police registers in the event where a crime threatens national security.

Such access involves biometrics data already held by the police in the passport and national ID register, and that of foreign citizens stored in the records of the police and the Finnish Immigration Service.

In connection with law enforcement, Finland also uses biometrics provided by SuperCom for offender monitoring in correctional facilities.

