FB pixel

New Zealand police say NEC AFIS contract expiring soon

Warn failure to invest in new system could lead to severe consequences
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
New Zealand police say NEC AFIS contract expiring soon
 

New Zealand’s police are warning that the contract for its fingerprinting system, supplied by biometric firm NEC, will expire soon and must be renewed by July to avoid compromising public safety. The law enforcement authority also said the timeline is short to replace the existing hardware and software.

Police have been signaling that failure to invest in a new system could lead to severe consequences since last year. In September, the government’s chief information security officer relayed their concerns to the ministers as part of its Treasury report.

The police have been working on a preliminary business case to buy a new system. Last year, the agency published a large tender seeking an automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS), 50 fixed and 130 portable biometric recording devices, data storage and other infrastructure. The tender was closed in May 2024.

Late last year, the country’s Treasury put the project on a shortlist for the Cabinet’s approval. However, it also required the police to develop a “comprehensive risk communication plan,” a risk strategy and consult the Privacy Commissioner.

Although the police have completed consultations, the risk plan is yet to be delivered, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reports.

Over the past years, the New Zealand police have been under increased public scrutiny over data privacy. In 2021, the country’s privacy and policing watchdogs ordered law enforcement agencies to delete tens of thousands of unlawfully collected photos of children and young people as well as unlawfully collected fingerprint data.

In July 2024, the police announced it had still not completed the task. The efforts to delete the images were delayed as the photographs spread out throughout different systems and work phones, they said.

The police have been trying to reassure the Privacy Commissioner of their commitment to data privacy, announcing a new way of sharing information such as photos and prints based on Microsoft 365. The police also published a policy on using facial recognition in investigations.

Meanwhile, Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster has been working on a new Biometrics Code. Feedback on the draft is open through March 2025 while the document is expected to come into force later in the year.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Hawcx nets $3M for passwordless tech that aims to topple passkeys

Los Angeles-based passwordless authentication startup Hawcx has secured $3 million in pre-seed funding, according to a release. Silicon Valley-based venture…

 

Thales wins $21m contract for Switzerland’s AFIS

Thales has won an 18.9 million Swiss francs (US$21.3 million) contract for modernizing the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) used…

 

Leveraging biometrics for IDV compliance, efficiency

Microblink has announced the launch of the Microblink Platform, a specialized identity verification product for financial services and fintechs seeking…

 

MOSIP community lays out digital identity insights, challenges, and a long to-do list

On day two of MOSIP Connect 2025 in Manila, Philippines, it was the community’s turn to set the agenda. MOSIP…

 

MOSIP Connect 2025: creating a winning ID system, inclusivity insights

On MOSIP Connect 2025 day one on Tuesday, various panels discussed topics relevant to the digital identity and digital infrastructure…

 

Paravision builds on RIVTD success with Liveness 2.0 release

Paravision will not rest on its liveness laurels. Fresh off a successful appearance by its presentation attack detection (PAD) system…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events