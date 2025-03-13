Nigeria seeks funding for delayed census amid growing calls for use of biometrics

Serious discussions in Nigeria about a biometric population and housing census have been on since at least 2022, but the exercise is yet to be conducted for several reasons including a lack of finances.

Now, preparations for the census appear to be gaining new momentum as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he is putting in place a committee that will sort out the issues hampering the project.

In late February, during a discussion with the National Population Commission (NPC), – the government body responsible for census operations – the Nigerian leader said he will set up a body to propose strategies for government to mobilize the needed financial resources, given the country’s current economic struggles, First News notes.

First census since 2006

The NPC officials were at State House to brief the president on preparations done so far for the census, which will be the first in the country since 2006.

An estimated 980 billion Naira (about US$645 million) has been proposed for the census.

“This stop-and-go activity on the census cannot work with me. So, we better have a definite path,” the president charged, as quoted, emphasizing that “we must ascertain who we are, how many we are, and how to manage our data.”

Among other important things the president raised is the use of technology, insisting that biometrics must be deployed in order to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the process. The idea is for the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the NPC to work in tandem in this regard.

Many benefits of biometric census

An opinion piece for Business Day supports the president’s position, arguing that biometric censuses come with several benefits

According to the piece, biometric technology “does not only help ensure that each individual is counted only once, thereby reducing errors and duplicates; it also provides an additional layer of security, making it more difficult for individuals to provide false information.”

The write posits that unlike previous censuses in Nigeria which have proven controversial because of issues related to data inaccuracies, the planned biometric census will usher in a new era for the country’s strategic national development planning.

“Biometric census in particular enables governments to make informed decisions, develop effective policies, and focus on services, such as healthcare and education, to those who need them most,” the opinion holds.

“Overall, a biometric population census has the potential to provide more accurate and reliable data, improve governance, and enhance service delivery.”

Sustained advocacy for use of biometrics during census

Meanwhile, in the last few years, there has been a strong advocacy from different quarters for biometrics to be used in the conduct of the census.

In April 2023, a popular socio-political organization in Nigeria known as Afenifere, said in a position statement that it believes using biometrics during the upcoming population census will enhance the accuracy of the census outcome.

Similar views were echoed in February last year by a former member of the NPC and then governorship aspirant for the State of Ondo, Diran Iyantan. He said in a public outing that “if we include this vital component of biometric data gathering in the NPC budget, it will not only authenticate everyone counted but also serve as a foolproof way to prevent crimes and address critical issues through proper identification and management of citizens’ data.”

As part of the preparations for the census, the NPC says it has already procured biometric tablets and developed a digital map for Nigeria.

“We need the data for national planning”

Also speaking on Channels TV, a local channel, about the census subject matter recently, political and data analyst, Kolawole Johnson, insisted that Nigeria actually needs a census at this point.

“Affordability is one thing, but we also need the data. You know that we need data for national planning. Without adequate data, you can’t even churn out a sound policy instrument that will drive development in the country. So, for me, if we’re looking at the cost, we may not do the needful,” he said.

He commented on the envisaged use of biometrics, saying that is a good move but noted that the human factor is also very important in ensuring the accurate collection of data during the process.

The Nigerian government had piloted a biometric system for a 1028 national population census which never took place.

Article Topics

Africa | biometric identification | biometrics | civil registration | digital ID | National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) | National Population Commission (NPC) | Nigeria