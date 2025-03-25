Nigeria, Sierra Leone warn groups illegally issuing national ID cards

ID authorities of the West African nations of Nigeria and Sierra Leone have warned of the existence of entities illegally printing and distributing national ID cards to their citizens.

Nigeria’s National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) of Sierra Leone raised the alarm this week in different statements posted on their Facebook pages.

In Nigeria, the NIMC said it had come to its knowledge that some unscrupulous individuals, cyber cafes, and organizations were involved in the indiscriminate printing of unauthorized ‘NIN’ cards and charging huge fees from unsuspecting citizens.

The authority said in a statement issued by its head of corporate communications, Dr Kayode Adegoke, that it has not mandated any such entities to print any card in place of the General Multi-Purpose Card, as this is against the NIMC Act No. 23, 2007.

“The general public and organizations are advised to stop printing any NIN cards against the authorized NIMC GMPC. The so-called NIN card is not authorized by NIMC, and on no account should anyone present it as a means of identification. The security agencies have been notified of this nefarious activity and have been mandated to apprehend those involved. Anyone caught will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” the NIMC warned.

“The Commission reiterates that the NIN slip is the only legal document authorized as a means of identification, and it must be verified upon presentation to access services,” it added. Last month, users reported glitches with the platform for printing NIN slips, with some resorting to bribing officials to help them modify their NIN details.

Speaking further about the multipurpose card, the ID authority said it has finalized plans for its launch in order “to meet the yearnings of the public” thanks to a biometric card that will be multifunctional and will serve as a physical means of identification and payment.

Recently, the NIMC sealed a deal with the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to issue the multipurpose card to students for streamlined loan management.

Sierra Leone tells citizens to remain alert

In Sierra Leone, the NCRA says a message recently circulated calling on citizens in the Adonkia Community to rally around a primary school premises to apply for national ID cards.

The body reiterated that it remains the only authorized institution with a mandate to print National Identity Cards throughout Sierra Leone, and called on citizens to stay away from such scams.

It has advised citizens to make sure they seek identity-related services only from NCRA offices, and not from any third-party outlets, unless they have been duly accredited to offer such services.

Concerns about ID-related fraud were also recently reported in Kenya with a traditional ruler and an ID authority staff facing a lawsuit for falsifying personal identity details.

Citizen Digital reports that Chief Abdullahi Abdi Sheikh of a village in Wajir County has been charged with changing his date of birth, with the help of a Huduma Centre clerical officer.

