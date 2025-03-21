Somaliland introduces biometric registration for security forces

Somaliland has launched a biometric registration system for the country’s security forces as part of a government move to modernize its national defence apparatus.

President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Cirro launched the system recently, describing it as a new era in efforts to make the national defence forces more modern and efficient.

Speaking as quoted by Horn Diplomat, the president said “this is not just about data collection; it is about strengthening our forces and ensuring their readiness to defend the country.”

Cirro added that if well implemented, “this program will significantly improve our ability to manage and modernize the security forces.”

Also, the head of state noted that apart from streamlining the management and identification of personnel of all units of the security forces, it will also help strengthen security protocols and improve accountability.

According to Cirro, such modernization efforts, which are part of the new unity government’s priorities, are vital given the strategic role the security forces play in protecting the country and its sovereignty.

The president affirmed that “the security forces are the backbone of our security, and that “they are the shield that defends our independence and ensures our peace.”

Beyond biometric registration, the Somaliland government says it will carry on with plans to digitize and modernize other services of the defence and security forces.

Somaliland’s ongoing digital transformation efforts also include the modernization of its electoral system.

Last year, the country implemented a new iris biometrics system which was used for voter registration and verification during general elections in November.

Some of the iris biometrics equipment used in the election were donated to the Somaliland government by Taiwan in 2021, alongside the sum of $2 million in cash support.

Somaliland has claim independence as a country since 1991 when it broke away from Somalia.

