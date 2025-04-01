United States and Colombia deepen security ties with biometric data-sharing pact

In a significant move that is intended to enhance border security and law enforcement collaboration, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia signed a Statement of Intent for Biometric Cooperation on March 27 to expand cooperation on biometric data sharing between the two nations. The agreement aims to deploy advanced biometric capabilities to manage migration more effectively and to disrupt criminal activities that pose threats to both countries. ​

The initiative aims to identify and intercept individuals classified as “criminals and terrorists” before they can enter the U.S. Noem said the data-sharing effort has already resulted in over 1,700 deportations and 1,000 arrests.

“We recognize that there are dangerous criminals and sophisticated cartels that we must address together to put an end to the horrific crimes that impact our communities every day,” Noem stated, adding that the “partnership in biometric data sharing will help Colombia detect criminals along its borders. Working together, the people of Colombia will be safer.”

Before she traveled to Colombia, Noem went to El Salvador where she signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to update the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement between the U.S. and El Salvador with Minister of Justice and Public Security Gustavo Villatoro. Noem said the agreement will ensure that fugitives’ criminal records are shared between the U.S. and El Salvador to prevent them from “being inadvertently released into American communities.”

The letter of intent with Colombia outlines plans for the U.S. to assist Colombia in deploying biometric technologies to enhance the identification and tracking of individuals crossing borders to ensure orderly and legal migration flows, and to aid in identifying and apprehending individuals involved in organized crime, human trafficking, and other illicit activities. ​

Streamlining the identification process will also facilitate quicker and more accurate decision-making regarding migrant repatriations and asylum claims, Noem added. ​

During a joint press conference in Bogotá, Noem emphasized the necessity of addressing dangerous criminals and sophisticated cartels through collaborative efforts. “We recognize that there are dangerous criminals and organized, sophisticated cartels and criminal organizations that we need to address together in order to end the horrific things that are being conducted in our communities each and every day,” Noem said.

Sarabia echoed Noem, highlighting the importance of cooperation while ensuring the respect and dignity of migrants. “This letter of intent is a step forward in establishing specific, realistic, and effective measures that will consolidate our friendship with the United States while guaranteeing the human rights and dignity of migrants,” Sarabia said.

The agreement involves Colombia implementing biometric capabilities through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s data-sharing initiative. This collaboration is expected to enhance the detection and prevention of criminal activities at Colombia’s borders, thereby strengthening regional security systems.

Noem noted, “We’re going to strengthen our regional security systems and make sure we’re disrupting the movement of threatening actors that perpetuate illegal activity and also facilitate illegal trafficking of migrants.”

This agreement follows recent tensions between the U.S. and Colombia regarding deportation flights. In January, Colombian President Gustavo Petro halted U.S. deportation flights carrying Colombian nationals, citing concerns over the treatment of migrants. This led to a diplomatic standoff, with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to impose tariffs and sanctions. The two countries eventually reached a resolution, leading to the resumption of deportation flights. ​

The biometric data-sharing agreement marks a positive step in U.S.-Colombia relations, particularly in managing both legal and irregular migration. By enhancing the sharing of migratory information, both nations aim to facilitate more efficient migrant repatriations and bolster efforts against transnational organized crime. Sarabia emphasized that the memorandum will “strengthen the sharing of migratory information … while making sure the rights and dignity of migrants are respected.”

During her visit, Noem also met with Colombian President Gustavo Petro to discuss security, drug trafficking, and the repatriation of Colombians. While specific details of their meeting were not disclosed, the engagement underscores the commitment of both nations to address shared challenges collaboratively. ​She also met with Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez, National Police General Carlos Fernando Triana, and Migration Director Nigeria Renteria.

The agreement reflects a mutual dedication to enhancing border security and combating criminal organizations that exploit migration channels. By leveraging biometric data-sharing technologies, the U.S. and Colombia hope to create a more secure and efficient migration management system that upholds the dignity and rights of individuals while safeguarding their nations from potential threats.​

