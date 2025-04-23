FB pixel

Ashade marks milestone for TrustPattern in trend for pattern codes and digital identity

| Lu-Hai Liang
Ashade marks milestone for TrustPattern in trend for pattern codes and digital identity
 

Ashade is marking a milestone for its registered technology TrustPattern printable smartcard technology.

The Houston, Texas-based company has rolled out more than 120,000 digital ID cards embedded with TrustPattern technology. It marks the successful implementation of a digital ID system for the Malaysian Armed Forces Veteran Affairs Department (JHEV) with which Ashade has been collaborating since last year.

Each digital ID features a printed TrustPattern image – like a QR code – which provides secure, offline, and controlled access to personal information, according to Ashade. The JHEV Digital ID card project has now been fully integrated as an ID issuance system.

“This implementation at JHEV demonstrates TrustPattern’s real-world impact and efficiency in delivering secure identity systems at scale,” said Dr. Lalitha Kaleedhass, president of Ashade Tech Inc. “It showcases how government agencies can transform traditional processes without compromising on security or accessibility.”

TrustPattern allows for information storage on any surface using pattern recognition, while it uses both covert and overt patterns for security, and the printable smartcard has dual authentication functionality. Commonly available devices can read and decode the TrustPattern and can be read online and offline. The technology is part of a trend. A similar idea, for example, is behind Tech5’s cryptographic digital ID cards, which can carry biometrics and other data without a chip.

FaceTec has its UR codes, which are digitally signed biometric barcodes and which uses a standard mobile phone camera to read them. QR codes meanwhile have been around since 1994, and innovative uses of the technology continue today, such as Claim 169 developed by MOSIP and biometric QR codes. Claim 169 manages to compress data, including a facial image, into just 1005 bytes, using version 20 of the QR code spec.

As for TrustPattern, its readily available APIs allowed JHEV to implement the digital ID system quickly, avoiding major infrastructure overhauls, according to Ashade CEO Dr. Karthik Kaleedhass. “The system is now being extended to empaneled medical facilities, and we are working towards a closed-loop ecosystem that supports veterans with access to essential items at discounted rates,” he said.

