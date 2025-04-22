Consortium of Privacy Regulators assembles to coordinate enforcement

State privacy regulators are organizing to promote collaboration and information sharing, in what a release calls “the bipartisan effort to safeguard the privacy rights of consumers” facing an environment of advanced biometric technology.

The release comes from the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta. California has been active early and often in privacy regulation, and the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) is joining seven other states in a group to be known as the Consortium of Privacy Regulators. Its task: to regularly discuss developments in privacy law and shared priorities, and to “coordinate enforcement, as appropriate, based on the members’ common interest.”

The attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, New Jersey and Oregon round out the coalition.

‘The name’s Bonta. Rob Bonta’: golden state warrior tackles noncompliance

“Data knows no borders – state and nationwide coordination is vital for protecting consumers’ rights, especially in our data-driven world,” says Bonta. “Collaborating with partners across the country provides another tool in the toolbox for my office to tackle enforcement priorities and continue safeguarding the privacy rights of Californians.”

The release warns that holes in privacy laws can make anyone vulnerable to identity theft, or to having their data used without their consent.

It also makes sure to mention a few instances in which Bonta has brought the hammer down on violators: fashion product retailer Sephora, delivery service Doordash and video game developer Tilting Point Media have all felt the attorney general’s wrath, and, per the release, “last month, Attorney General Bonta announced an ongoing investigative sweep into the location data industry, which collect and share detailed data on consumers’ location.”

