Digital access to social security number promises speed but worries users

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is introducing a new feature that allows individuals with a my Social Security account to securely access their Social Security Number (SSN) digitally. The initiative aims to provide a modern, secure, and accessible alternative to the traditional physical SSN card, particularly benefiting those who have lost their cards or need quick access to their SSN.

Set to launch in early summer 2025, this digital access will enable users to view their SSN directly through the my Social Security portal on their devices. However, SSA notse that this digital SSN is not intended for official use in situations where a physical card is required, such as certain in-person verifications.

“The digital SSN feature will allow account holders to conveniently display their SSN, when needed, for reasons other than handling Social Security matters,” SSA said. “This enhancement will provide individuals who have forgotten their SSN or misplaced their SSN cards a simple solution allowing them to securely view their SSN online through the my Social Security portal. This will reduce their need for an in-person visit and/or having to wait to receive their SSN card through the mail.”

This development is part of SSA’s broader efforts to enhance digital services and improve user experience. The agency has been working on various initiatives to modernize its services, including expanding online applications for SSN replacement cards and integrating secure identity verification methods.

While the digital SSN feature offers convenience, it’s crucial for users to remain vigilant about their personal information’s security. SSA emphasizes that users should only access their SSN through the official my Social Security portal and be cautious of potential scams or unauthorized requests for their SSN.

The initiative has garnered both support and criticism. While the move aims to modernize services and enhance user convenience, some experts and advocacy groups have raised concerns about potential risks and challenges associated with this digital transition.

Critics argue that the SSA’s digital SSN feature may expose sensitive personal information to increased risks, especially given the agency’s current technological infrastructure. Former SSA Commissioner Martin O’Malley highlighted that the agency’s systems are outdated and that recent staffing changes have led to a loss of cybersecurity expertise, potentially compromising data security.

Shortly after SSA made the announcement it received many comments from people expressed their concerns about the move. One commenter said, “I do not like the fact that my number will be online easy for hackers to get it … But we do not have the right to disagree with DOGE or Trump and the stupid changes they are making to our government.”

Another commenter said, “If it’s on your phone, it’s on Google, pics, txts, phone #s, everything. Secure input means nothing, if it’s on a phone.”

Another asked, “I’m concerned. Isn’t it a little dangerous to have SSN on your phone? Are we required to do this? My SSN is in my memory. I have the card in a safety deposit box.”

There are no posted responses from SSA to these or other comments.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital SSN | identity verification | social security | U.S. Government