FB pixel

Europol publishes guidance on preventing presentation attacks

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Law Enforcement  |  Liveness Detection
Europol publishes guidance on preventing presentation attacks
 

Europol has published a new report on biometric recognition, focusing on presentation attack detection (PAD) methods that may be used by criminals.

In the analysis, the European Union’s law enforcement agency sets out a list of recommendations to strengthen biometric identity recognition practices in police investigations and border security. This includes introducing cutting-edge PAD technologies into their existing systems and adopting an integrated approach to biometric recognition.

Biometric recognition includes multiple interconnected processes, including data collection, storage, transmission, identification and verification.

“It is crucial to approach biometrics as a unified whole process,” the report says. “All these separate parts together make a strong biometric system and focusing only on one may be pointless if the other parts are not equally strong.”

Another recommendation from the Biometric Vulnerabilities report is to introduce standardized reporting and aggregation. Currently, there is no unified system to report attacks on biometric systems. Law enforcement agencies are also using different encodings systems for different types of attacks.

To get a better picture of the dangers of presentation attacks, law enforcement agencies should introduce a harmonized coding scheme and collect data on operational attacks internationally. The report also recommends raising awareness, enhancing collaboration and ensuring that data is processed securely.

The report was authored by the Europol’s Operational and Analysis Centre and the Europol Innovation Lab to raise awareness on the issue among law enforcement officers. The analysis focuses on the most commonly used biometrics, including fingerprints, face, voice and iris. Notable researchers that contributed insights include Christoph Busch, Marta Gomez-Barrero, Sébastien Marcel, Fernando Alonso-Fernandez, and Gian Luca Marcialis.

In March, Europol published a threat assessment highlighting that criminals are increasingly using generative AI for digital crimes – including identity theft.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

40 UK MPs call for digital IDs to fight illegal migration, streamline public services

Over 40 Members of the British Parliament have signed a letter calling for the introduction of digital IDs in order…

 

UK kickstarts voluntary identity verification for companies

The UK government has launched a new identity verification service for company directors and individuals with corporate control. As of…

 

UK awards NEC $25M facial recognition policing contract

UK’s law enforcement agencies have awarded a £20 million ($25.2 million) contract for live facial recognition to three suppliers, including…

 

Somalia mandates use of biometric ID for govt, private sector services

Somalia’s Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, has directed that all government and private sector service providers begin to mandatorily integrate…

 

PNG says soon-to-launch digital ID will grow GDP, remove trade barriers

The launch of Papua New Guinea (PNG’s) national digital ID labelled “SevisPass” is now very close, the Minister of Information…

 

California sees expansion of digital ID framework

California’s Digital Identity Initiative, a program that enables residents to verify eligibility for state services, has had a good 2024:…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events