Germany and Ukraine testing digital vehicle registration

| Masha Borak
Germany and Ukraine are opening public testing for their respective digital vehicle registration certificates as the European Union prepares to make its EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet a driver for introducing mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) across the continent.

Ukraine is planning to release the digital service through its digital identity Diia, allowing car owners to replace their vehicle registration document and change their data or license plate. The beta testing will be open to drivers above the age of 18 with a biometric identity document stored in Diia.

The service is implemented by the Ministry of Digital Affairs and national postal operator Ukrposhta together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and its state IT company Infotech.

In February, the team behind Diia announced it had successfully tested its compatibility with the EUDI Wallet.

Germany, on the other hand, plans to introduce digital vehicle registrations through the i-Kfz application, created by the Federal Motor Transport Authority and the Federal Printing Office under guidance from the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV).

Public testing for the vehicle registration certificates will begin on April 28th. Approximately 2,500 testing spots will be open to individuals holding a national e-ID card or an electronic residence permit for authentication.

The app is part of an online vehicle registration system that has enabled citizens to register, deregister and transfer vehicles online since autumn 2023. In the future, the app will also add mDLs.

The German government initiated the procedure to introduce the legal framework for these digital documents in February. The process, however, will depend not only on domestic regulation but the EU’s 4th Driving Licence Directive, according to the Munich Eye.

In March, European authorities announced that “a uniform mobile driving license will be available for all EU citizens” through the EUDI Wallet by the end of 2030.

