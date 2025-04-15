FB pixel

Insiders reveal how to fight sophisticated payment fraud with biometrics

| Chris Burt
Biometrics play a pivotal role in securing online payments from sophisticated fraud attacks which are increasingly carried out with AI tools. Mitek and Goode Intelligence will explore how the entire payments journey from customer onboarding through account access to transaction authorization can be protected against attacks carried out with generative AI in a webinar hosted by Biometric Update on April 29.

GenAI was identified as a key fraud trend to watch in the Fraudscape 2025 report from the UK’s Cifas.

The “Stopping GenAI fraud in payments: How biometrics keep criminals out” webinar will also be followed by the publication of a comprehensive white paper on the topic.

Mitek Director of Market Strategy and Intelligence Carmel Maher and Goode Intelligence Lead Analyst Alan Goode will share inside data and insights on the latest growing fraud methods and the defense strategies that can be effective against them.

The discussion will draw on findings from a 2025 report by Goode Intelligence on “Biometric Payments – Market & Technology Analysis, Adoption Strategies, and Forecasts 2025-2030.”

Mitek launched Digital Fraud Defender, a multilayered solution including biometric presentation attack detection and injection attack detection to guard against genAI fraud in December.

