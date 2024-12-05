FB pixel

Mitek unveils multilayered GenAI fraud detection to stop PAD, injection attacks

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Liveness Detection
Mitek unveils multilayered GenAI fraud detection to stop PAD, injection attacks
 

Mitek Systems has launched what it calls the first multilayered solution to the growing challenge posed by generative AI for digital identity fraud.

Digital Fraud Defender (DFD) is now available as part of the Mitek Verified Identity Platform (MiVIP). The software is aimed at financial institutions, fintech, online gaming providers, and enterprises requiring remote biometric  identity verification. It combines Mitek’s proprietary biometric liveness with analysis of the content and channel of communications for signs of manipulation.

The “holistic suite of defenses” is intended to protect against AI-driven attacks such as deepfakes, synthetic identity fraud, and account takeovers. Content and transmission channel analysis provides biometric injection attack detection, while pattern and recurrence frequency analysis and comparisons against known fraud profiles defend against ID document template fraud, Mitek says. Passive liveness detection detects artifacts that indicate deepfake attacks.

“Too many organizations, and identity vendors, are taking a one-off approach to addressing fraud vectors,” says Chris Briggs, Mitek’s chief products officer. “They try to react to attacks one at a time. Digital Fraud Defender was designed to fight AI with AI and enable our customers to outpace modern frauds with a holistic suite of tools.”

According to Deloitte’s Center for Financial Services, fraud losses from generative AI could surge from $12.3 billion in 2023 to an enormous $40 billion by 2027. As deepfake fraud is projected to increase exponentially, DFD has been designed with several fraud vectors in mind, according to Mitek. It is offered

Mitek has warned in a video posted to its blog that businesses may already be processing deepfake content without realizing it, as manipulated content such as synthetic faces or falsified documents can go undetected by legacy identity verification systems. Briggs advised that organizations create a “moat” that protects from both known threats and emerging risks.

ID R&D, a Mitek subsidiary, published guidance for developers on how to mitigate injection attacks earlier this year.

Mitek appointed Ed West as its new CEO in October.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EU projects explain how to create ethical AI at the border

The European Union’s AI Act will have wide-reaching effects across various industries. One of the areas where AI use will…

 

Switzerland may get its e-ID soon

 Switzerland is getting closer to its national digital identity. On Monday, the Swiss parliament’s lower house, the National Council, accepted…

 

CBP sees bigger play for Iris ID at the border

In the 1997 sci-fi horror film Cube, about six people trapped in a giant mechanical cube, one character asks of…

 

ROC is the top US firm for age estimation in latest NIST ranking

Colorado-based ROC has broken back into the top tier in the recent NIST Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) for Age…

 

Pix adds NFC scanning, device biometrics to Brazilian digital payments platform

Brazil’s pioneering instant payment system, Pix, is taking a step forward with the introduction of Pix by Approximation, a feature…

 

UK Home Office to test remote fingerprint enrolment via smartphone for entry

A notice from the UK government says the Home Office will conduct trials of remote and in person biometric fingerprint…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events