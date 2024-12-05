Mitek unveils multilayered GenAI fraud detection to stop PAD, injection attacks

Mitek Systems has launched what it calls the first multilayered solution to the growing challenge posed by generative AI for digital identity fraud.

Digital Fraud Defender (DFD) is now available as part of the Mitek Verified Identity Platform (MiVIP). The software is aimed at financial institutions, fintech, online gaming providers, and enterprises requiring remote biometric identity verification. It combines Mitek’s proprietary biometric liveness with analysis of the content and channel of communications for signs of manipulation.

The “holistic suite of defenses” is intended to protect against AI-driven attacks such as deepfakes, synthetic identity fraud, and account takeovers. Content and transmission channel analysis provides biometric injection attack detection, while pattern and recurrence frequency analysis and comparisons against known fraud profiles defend against ID document template fraud, Mitek says. Passive liveness detection detects artifacts that indicate deepfake attacks.

“Too many organizations, and identity vendors, are taking a one-off approach to addressing fraud vectors,” says Chris Briggs, Mitek’s chief products officer. “They try to react to attacks one at a time. Digital Fraud Defender was designed to fight AI with AI and enable our customers to outpace modern frauds with a holistic suite of tools.”

According to Deloitte’s Center for Financial Services, fraud losses from generative AI could surge from $12.3 billion in 2023 to an enormous $40 billion by 2027. As deepfake fraud is projected to increase exponentially, DFD has been designed with several fraud vectors in mind, according to Mitek. It is offered

Mitek has warned in a video posted to its blog that businesses may already be processing deepfake content without realizing it, as manipulated content such as synthetic faces or falsified documents can go undetected by legacy identity verification systems. Briggs advised that organizations create a “moat” that protects from both known threats and emerging risks.

ID R&D, a Mitek subsidiary, published guidance for developers on how to mitigate injection attacks earlier this year.

Mitek appointed Ed West as its new CEO in October.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | deepfake detection | digital identity | fraud prevention | generative AI | identity verification | Mitek