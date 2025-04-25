Pakistan launches one patient, one ID to transform healthcare access

Pakistan has launched a historic digital health program called One Patient One ID, which aims to transform how medical records are kept across the country. This system uses an individual’s Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) as their permanent Medical Record (MR) number, allowing for easy access to healthcare data nationwide. The program is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Health and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and it represents a significant step toward integrated, patient-centered care.

Benefits of a unified medical identity

Recently, Pakistan’s healthcare system lacked a uniform patient identity system, resulting in fragmented records, repetitive diagnoses, and inefficient treatment. Patients who visited multiple hospitals frequently had to start over because there was no central record to follow them. The new ‘One Patient One ID’ project fills this gap by using each person’s CNIC as their permanent medical record number. This transition to a CNIC-based identity places the patient at the heart of the healthcare system, allowing for consistent, lifelong tracking of medical history. It enables people to access rapid, well-informed care regardless of location in the country.

Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal endorsed the collaboration with NADRA, stating that the move establishes the framework for improved healthcare delivery. The health minister emphasized that doctors and medicines will be sent to patients’ homes, easing the pressure on large tertiary hospitals, which currently treat about 70 percent of patients. This digital revolution encourages localized care, making healthcare delivery more efficient and equitable throughout Pakistan’s different areas. Express Tribune reported.

While experts such as Prof. Abdul Basit observed it as a step toward integrated, evidence-based care and better chronic illness management in Pakistan. He emphasized its importance in recognizing chronic and silent disorders such as diabetes and hypertension, which frequently go undetected until late stages. Healthcare professionals can track and manage such illnesses more effectively if they have a single, lifetime medical identity.

National significance and stockholder voices

Prof. Abdul Basit further said that this unified approach strengthens the interaction between patients and healthcare professionals by providing consistency and transparency in care, ultimately transforming the CNIC into a symbol of trusted, linked care. Linking medical data to the CNIC by the ‘One Patient One ID’ system has far-reaching implications for both patients and healthcare providers. Notably, it ensures continuity of care by allowing doctors across Pakistan to view a patient’s entire medical history, regardless of where treatment was previously obtained. This eliminates unnecessary repetitions in the medical treatment history.

Furthermore, the initiative allows for the development of real-time, data-driven health registries. These databases will aid in evidence-based policymaking, illness surveillance, and targeted interventions— crucial tools for improving national health outcomes. The assigned identity to patients opens the door to inclusive, remote healthcare through telemedicine. With a verified biometric digital identity, patients, specifically in rural areas or underserved locations, can access consultations and prescriptions, leaving the need to travel to urban hospitals.

The Health Research Advisory Board (HealthRAB) called it a “historic milestone” in healthcare data governance. The stakeholder believes that, by declaring the CNIC as a universal medical digital identity, Pakistan is moving toward more integrated, patient-centered treatment. This transition also corresponds with the Digital Pakistan Policy’s broader strategy of promoting healthcare decentralization and harnessing digital infrastructure to better public service delivery across the country.

Lessons from India

Pakistan can learn lessons from India’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which introduced a unique digital health ID (ABHA) to integrate patient records. India’s strategy emphasized voluntary involvement, patient permission, and strong data privacy safeguards, which helped to develop public trust. Its emphasis on interoperability between public and commercial suppliers, as well as staggered adoption, aided in managing issues during the rollout. Furthermore, efforts in digital literacy and frontline health worker training ensured larger participation. As Pakistan connects CNICs to medical information, implementing similar standards could assure not only technological success but also ethical and fair access to digital healthcare.

Challenges and the road ahead

While the ‘One Patient, One ID’ approach shows great promise, there are challenges that remain. Ensuring data privacy, expanding adoption to rural locations, and training healthcare personnel on the new digital platform are all crucial. However, by linking health to a verifiable national identity, Pakistan is laying the groundwork for a more equal and efficient healthcare system. The program signals a future in which dignified, continuous care is a digital right for all citizens, regardless of geography or socio-economic conditions.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | fraud prevention | healthcare | identity verification | NADRA | Pakistan | patient identification