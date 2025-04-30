Thales driving digital inclusion, behind one in every three smart civil IDs

Thales is marking its dominant presence in digital identification with the company behind one in three civil IDs delivered each year.

Smart civil IDs are official electronic documents with Thales a major driver in helping governments and citizens worldwide to transition to digital. The company does this with its Civil Identity Suite, which enables the issuance and management of both physical and digital identities.

“In today’s digital world, identity is more than just a credential – it’s the key to secure seamless access to essential services,” says Nathalie Gosset, VP Identity and Biometric Solutions at Thales. Thales supports more than 300 national identity programmes and has enrolled over half a billion people.

“At Thales, we are committed to providing trusted identity solutions that empower citizens with security, convenience, and control over their personal data,” Gosset continued. In 2024 Juniper Research recognized Thales as the number one provider of digital ID solutions.

As well as allowing citizens to store and access their identity documents digitally, Thales Civil Identity Suite also enables banks and mobile operators to remotely enrol customers through a secure ID verification process, which the company claims is government-grade, since it works with such authorities.

“By combining physical and digital identity with cutting-edge security, we help governments build robust and sustainable identity ecosystems that enhance public trust, streamline services, and drive digital inclusion,” Gosset said. Thales recently announced that it is helping the Iraqi government to build a biometric data center to integrate data from its national digital ID.

The Civil Identity Suite is built on a fully interoperable, modular architecture and can enrol citizens biometrically “in seconds” allowing use of the ID both online and in person, while offering real-time threat detection, biometric authentication, embedded liveness detection, and other cyberattack protections, according to Thales.

