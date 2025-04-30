FB pixel

Vouched launches web support for mDLs in Google Wallet

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Mobile Biometrics
Vouched has launched web-based support for Mobile Driver’s Licenses (mDLs) through Google Wallet, claiming an industry first. A release from the Seattle firm says the move eliminates the need for a native mobile app, enabling the growing numbers of mDL users to verify simply and seamlessly.

When Vouched can access an mDL in Google Wallet, identify verification takes “just a few taps” for a “significantly faster, more intuitive experience” When an mDL is not present, Vouched’s platform automatically transitions to high-resolution capture and verification of government-issued IDs – a dual-path approach designed to ensure higher completion rates and increased user confidence.

Peter Horadan, CEO of Vouched, says being first to market with web-based mobile driver’s license support isn’t just a technical achievement. “It’s a strategic move to lead a shift that will redefine how identity is verified in the years ahead. Digital credentials like mDLs are poised to replace physical IDs, and we’re building the infrastructure now to support that future.”

Nineteen states now issue mDLs. More are on the way. Global standards like ISO/IEC 18013-5 and ISO 23220, which govern secure storage and transmission of identity data, provide a yardstick against which mDL support can be measured and tested. And public trust in biometric security and digital ID continues to grow, opening up further possibilities for adoption.

 |   |   |   |   | 

