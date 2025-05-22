Biometric verification slowing cash transfer program in Nigeria

The Nigerian government is handing out cash to 2.3 million households under a scheme that relies on biometric verification.

It’s a revalidation exercise of the National Social Register as one of the ways to bolster the ongoing conditional cash transfer program to soften the impact of economic reforms, reports Punch.

The revalidation exercise is headed up by Abisoye Coker-Udusote, director general of the National Identity Manage Commission, who said the revalidation was being carried out under the National Social Safety Nets project to ensure that only those eligible can benefit from the money relief.

Coker-Odusote said 2.3 million people have been revalidated and that the necessary payments will be carried out soon.

It comes as the World Bank expressed concern over the slow roll-out of the cash transfer program, which launched in 2023 following the removal of the petrol subsidy and unification of the foreign exchange market.

In the World Bank’s latest Nigeria Development Update report, it said that “only 5.6 million households – around 37 percent – have received at least one tranche of direct transfers.”

The World Bank had approved a $800m loan for the initiative two years ago, with the transfers targeting 15 million households, while $530m has been disbursed as of April 30, 2025.

The report “Building Momentum for Inclusive Growth” says further expansion of the program remains dependent on biometrically verifying at least one adult member of the household with a foundational digital identity. Beneficiaries of the payments are verified biometrically using their National Identification Number (NIN) and the Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Coker-Odusote said efforts were being made to ensure the number of people being validated to make sure the money goes to the “right people” and to avoid misallocation of funds.

In an interview with Arise TV, special adviser to President Tinubu on economic affairs, Tope Fasua, said biometric validation was needed to prevent fraud and for transparency but suggested that it contributed to the slow progress.

“The reason why only 37 percent of households have been reached is because of the need to have biometric confirmation,” he said, adding that the process will be “tidied up” going forward.

