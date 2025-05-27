China approves Cyberspace IDs as part of federated identity scheme

China has approved measures to issue national ID numbers that citizens can use to register for online services or verify their identities.

Known as “Cyberspace IDs” or “online number” — the ID takes two forms: a series of letters and numbers, and an online credential. According to China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS), more than six million citizens have applied for and activated Cyberspace IDs.

As part of a federated identity scheme, the ID can be used across multiple government and private online services. Authorities say the single credential reduces the amount of personal information people need to share online and claim that this should improve cybersecurity and strengthen online privacy.

A “National Network Identity Authentication Public Service Platform” will be in charge of enrolment and the federated authentication tools that allow third-party services to use the online number. The national Cyberspace ID authentication service platform will only collect personal information that is strictly necessary for authentication purposes, the regulations stipulate.

Regulations on the Cyberspace IDs were published by six Chinese government departments, including the MPS and Cyberspace Administration of China, and will take effect on July 15.

According to these regulations, an internet service provider should not require an online user to provide additional plain text information when they opt to use a Cyberspace ID to register and verify their identity, unless otherwise stipulated by laws and administrative regulations, or with the user’s consent.

According to the MPS, the official app used to issue and authenticate Cyberspace IDs has been downloaded more than 16 million times. The Cyberspace ID is voluntary and platforms are prohibited from discriminating against those who choose to use other credentials.

Last year, following online criticism of China’s plan to introduce a national digital identity system, censors moved to scrub such comments on the initiative. Critics feared the optional digital ID would eventually become mandatory and be used to increase government control and surveillance.

The Ministry of Public Security and the Cyberspace Administration of China issued the draft regulation on July 26, 2024 and announced they would solicit public comments for one month. Trials of the national digital ID system began just days after the proposal’s release.

As Beijing has a strong hand in censorship and control of the Internet in China, critics are wary that an online credential could be used to track and monitor citizens. Many of the online services in China, including social media, already require real-name registration for users.

