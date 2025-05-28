EU, LAC nations agree to foster digital govt, interoperable DPI for shared growth

The European Union (EU) and countries of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), under the umbrella of the EU-LAC Digital Alliance, have agreed to deepen bi-regional cooperation in order to build solid digital public infrastructure (DPI), enhance interoperability standards, and promote citizen-centric digital governance systems in their respective countries.

These recommendations were discussed during the 2nd EU-LAC Digital Alliance high-level policy dialogue which took place from May 26-27 in the Estonian city of Tallinn, according to a statement from the EU’s mission to Brazil.

In the course of the meeting, delegates from both parties made a review of the ground covered after the first policy dialogue in Costa Rica last year, and noted that concrete initiatives have moved ahead especially in the areas of cross-border data interoperability, digital identification and digital signatures.

Delegates agreed that because digital technologies are increasingly being adopted by countries, it is necessary to pay particular attention to interoperability which is a “key to realize the benefits of digital transformation.”

They also underlined the importance of mutual recognition of e-signatures such that e-signatures issued in one country can be legally recognized and accepted in others across both regions.

To them, this mutual recognition “facilitates seamless cross-border transactions and reduces legal uncertainty” and is crucial for a number of processes including trade, e-health, e-justice, e-finance, security and many other key activities.

During the meeting, delegates also discussed admission to the European Union’s Trusted Third Countries Advanced Electronic Signatures List, which they say, is a first step to establishing formal Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) with partner countries. Brazil was cited as already in advanced talks for addition to the list.

Meanwhile, during the policy dialogue, the host country Estonia was recognized as a global leader in digital governance, serving as a model for other countries due to its fully digital public administration, widespread use of digital ID, and pioneering a digital voting system. In the country, 99 percent of citizens use a digital ID for access to digital services, with almost every imaginable service accessible online.

“One of the lessons the European Union can share with the world is that even small countries like Estonia can have an impact on their neighbours. Estonia is the third-smallest country of the Union but is leading digital transformation for the entire continent,” the Chairman of the country’s e-Governance Academy, Hannes Astok, said.

Projects supported by the EU through its Global Gateway strategy in some LAC countries such as a digital health project in Barbados, a digital justice initiative in Trinidad and Tobago, and a digital government undertaking in Guatemala, were also reviewed.

The 2025 EU-LAC Digital Alliance high-level policy dialogue brought together 70 participants from 27 countries, one oversees territory and five regional organizations.

The EU also has a digital partnership with Japan, with recent emphasis on strengthening cooperation on digital ID and trust services.

Caribbean | digital government | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | EU | EU-LAC Digital Alliance | interoperability | Latin America