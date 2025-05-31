New CMOs for Prove, Aware

Prove announced this week that Ashley Kiolbasa has joined its leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer.

Kiolbasa brings extensive experience building and scaling fintech marketing teams in high-growth environments, including marketing leadership roles at Skipify and Signifyd focused on go-to-market strategies, customer adoption, and heightening product and corporate brands.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Kiolbasa will oversee a global marketing strategy that includes brand, demand generation, product marketing, and communications.

Lona Therrien named Aware CMO

Lona Therrien has been named the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Aware, Inc..

Therrien will lead the company’s global marketing strategy and operations. With 15 years of experience driving growth in the cybersecurity industry, Therrien has demonstrated success in building high-performing marketing teams and delivering go-to-market strategies.

Her previous experience includes marketing leadership roles at ExtraHop, Cybereason, Mimecast, RSA, and Symantec. Therrian was recognized as one of the Top 50 Women Chief Marketing Officers of 2024.

Therrien’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the Massachusetts-based biometrics company. Recent key executive hires including Ajay Amlani as CEO, Brian Krause as Chief Revenue Officer, and Gary Evee as Chairman of the Board.

