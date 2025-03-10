FB pixel

Brian Krause named Aware CRO

IDScan, BeyondID add to leadership teams
| Stephen Mayhew
Brian Krause has been named Aware’s new Chief Revenue Officer.

Krause has extensive experience scaling company growth in the biometric and digital identity space, having previously served as Managing Director, North America for Incode, Vice President of Global Revenue at Veriff, and Vice President, Head of Business Unit at AnyVision (now Oosto).

The industry veteran joins the Burlington, Massachusetts-based authentication company one month after Ajay Amlani took over as CEO.

In its year-end report last week Amlani noted the company is planning to refine its strategy to position it for long-term success. “To drive the growth Aware deserves, we are taking decisive action,” the new CEO outlined. “The biometrics industry operates in long cycles, and while macroeconomic headwinds and government budget constraints remain challenging, we are sharpening our go-to-market strategy, enhancing execution efforts, and unlocking new revenue opportunities to accelerate our momentum.”

IDScan.net has also named a new Chief Revenue Officer, recently adding Nick Peace to its leadership team. With almost 20 years experience developing strategies for rapid, scalable growth, Peace’s appointment is a important factor in the company’s expansion plans.

BeyondID has appointed Margaret Irons to Chief Marketing Officer. With over two decades of experience driving high-growth strategies for technology companies, Irons is expected to lead BeyondID’s global marketing initiatives to expand brand awareness, accelerate revenue growth, and reinforce the company’s position in IAM.

