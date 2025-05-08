Ofcom poised to enforce kids codes as government sorts out Gov.uk Wallet muddle

A recent meeting of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee saw Dame Melanie Dawes, head of UK regulator Ofcom, field questions about the Online Safety Act, the children’s codes, age assurance and the timeline on enforcement of new regulations.

The UK children’s codes went into effect on March 16, and Dawes says “we expect all those companies to be implementing the provisions of the codes if they need to do so.”

Dawes confirms that, regarding illegal harms and protection of children, “we are now into enforcement in those areas.”

On timing, Dawes says “it can get quite difficult for us to predict timelines,” but notes that Ofcom’s first action is underway: an investigation of a suicide discussion forum, which Dawes says “is advocating, assisting and giving people the means to take their own lives,” which “falls squarely against the illegal harms parts of the Online Safety Act.”

“Ultimately, as you know, we can levy pretty stringent fines,” she says. “We can also seek, through the courts, a business disruption order against a platform that we feel is simply not listening to what we are saying and to what the Act says, particularly where the level of harm warrants that.” She notes that freedom of expression must factor into the decision, but also that the forum in question “has been the subject of a number of coroners’ requests of Ofcom and a number of prevention of future death reports.”

As for further enforcement action, Dawes says Ofcom is sifting through the risk assessments it required firms to submit.

“We have been interrogating those assessments over the last few weeks and having some conversations with companies where we think there are issues,” Dawes says. “We have been doing the same when it comes to the need for age assurance for pornography sites, for example. There we are poised to take enforcement action fairly soon against a couple of companies that we are concerned about.”

Overall, Dawes says, “we are on the way in doing what the Act requires of us, which is to assess the risk assessments and assess the measures and then start to take action if we think we need to.”

Punishment, of course, takes resources. Dawes notes the potential risks facing the regulator as it assumes the role of enforcer. “If we end up with some really big court cases, that could be quite expensive. We have a good arrangement with the government, certainly around legal costs.”

“Everyone wants us to get on with this Act. I have got absolutely no questions at all about the Government’s commitment for us to do that – in fact, if anything, they keep asking us to do even more and even faster. If we end up with resource issues, then that is a good conversation that I would hope to be able to have.”

Digital ID trade associations muster to confront govt over wallet wars

Age assurance was also on the agenda at a meeting held by members of the Association of Document Verification Professionals (ADVP), TechUK and Age Verification Providers’ Association (AVPA) ahead of the workshop planned with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) for May 14.

Iain Corby, executive director of AVPA, says members “had a passionate, but constructive meeting” covering key issues the industry hopes to address with government next week over the announcement of the Gov.uk Wallet and its implications for smaller businesses operating under the existing digital trust framework.

Corby notes the concern raised, perhaps inadvertently, by the suggestion that the wallet could become “significant new taxpayer-subsidised competition for existing trust framework digital verification services.”

The group discussed regulation and enforcement, cybersecurity and data sovereignty in the context of national security, public messaging around adoption, user trust, investor confidence – and, ultimately, a long term vision for the market. What mechanisms are in place to ensure fairness in the market, and who is responsible for enforcing them independently for any single solution? How will security be guaranteed if wallet platforms are hosted or integrated with infrastructure outside the UK? How will the government restore investor confidence after the Gov.uk Wallet disrupted previous expectations in the market? Indeed, is the government project intended to operate as part of the market – or will it “maintain and extend its monopoly on access to public services and Companies House?” And what about Big Tech?

Corby says “the industry will be looking for answers from the government next week, and our main priority will be a firm commitment to collaboration through a new joint working group, bringing together both government and industry stakeholders on a regular basis, and restoring the prized collaborative working relationship that has characterised our co-creation of the future of digital ID with the team at DSIT in the past.”

David Crack, chairperson for the ADVP, says the three membership bodies are working together very well, and “looks forward to that continuing beyond next week.”

