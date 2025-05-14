Uganda urges massive student participation in upcoming national ID enrollment drive

Uganda’s National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) used a recent school debate event to encourage the massive participation of young people in the national ID card registration campaign scheduled to start on May 27.

The debate, which brought together participations from 20 schools across the country, was organized recently by NIRA in collaboration with the Debate Society of Uganda and the Ministry of Education and Sports.

The objective was to emphasize the importance of the national identification system, and to encourage students who have attained the age of 16 to take part in the planned enrollment drive, according to PML Daily.

Participants crossed views on topics related to the national ID program and its role in enabling youth, and Ugandans in general, fully enjoy their fundamental human rights. Key aspects of the debate focussed on whether a national ID card should be a requirement for admission into school, and whether replacement ID cards should be issued free of charge.

At the closing ceremony of the school debate, NIRA’s Executive Director, Rosemary Kisembo, explained the critical nature of the national ID especially for young people, describing it as “the gateway to education, healthcare, employment, and full participation in our nation’s growth.”

“We urge every young person, parent, and guardian to take this exercise seriously as we prepare for this historic enrollment,” PML Daily quoted Kisembo as saying. She added that a majority of the expected 18.2 million new ID enrollments will be by the youth as figures mentioned during the debate indicate that about 70 percent of Ugandans below 17 do not have national ID cards.

The State Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen David Muhoozi, used the opportunity to reiterate the willingness of the government to put in place an effective national ID system that meets the aspirations of Ugandans. He called on the youth to take advantage of the exercise when it starts, and enroll for their national ID cards. Muhoozi beseeched the youth to be “ambassadors” of the national ID enrollment campaign, describing it as a vital activity for the country’s strategic national planning.

The NIRA schools debate is part of the curriculum of the Ministry of Education and Sports.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | identity management | legal identity | national ID | National Identification and Registration Authority of Uganda (NIRA) | Uganda