DHS S&T invites applications for ID document authenticity track of RIVR

The second phase of the U.S. government’s evaluation of biometric identity verification technology is beginning. The Science and technology Directorate within the Department of Homeland Security has launched the ID document authenticity portion of the Remote Identity Validation Rally (RIVR) on Wednesday.

DHS S&T ran the first phase of the Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration (RIVTD) last year, and notes it “gave companies clear targets for improvement.”

Validating ID document authenticity proved to be a major challenge in RIVTD, and the full results for that part of the evaluation have not been publicly released.

Applications from accepted biometrics providers for RVIR’s Selfie Match to Document track were due just over a month ago.

The second phase of the RIVR program follows the full implementation launch of DHS’ Real ID, and its development was supported by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Forensic Laboratory, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), according to the announcement.

The response to RIVR from technology users and developers has been “tremendous,” says DHS S&T Senior Advisor for Biometric and Identity Technologies Arun Vemury.

“This challenge gives developers a chance to apply lessons from the Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration (RIVTD), refine their tools, and continue contributing to this unique public-private testing partnership,” Vemury adds.

“As we launch the second challenge, we invite developers to showcase the capabilities and performance of their document validation systems to confirm the authenticity of state-issued IDs.”

An informational webinar will be held on July 1, 2025 to share details with prospective participants.

Applications to participate must be submitted by the end of July 18, 2025.

Article Topics

biometrics | DHS S&T | digital identity | document liveness | document verification | identity verification | remote identity proofing | Remote Identity Validation Rally (RIVR)