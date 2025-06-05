FB pixel

Intellicheck partners with Ping Identity for orchestration with PingOne DaVinci

Partnership network grows for no code drag-and-drop identity orchestration tool
There are two new integrations with Ping Identity’s PingOne DaVinci no-code identity orchestration service, as the firm continues to expand its network of technology partners through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program.

Intellicheck, Inc. has announced an integration with Ping Identity, to leverage DaVinci’s drag-and-drop design for user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

In a release, Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis says the integration partnership demonstrates his company’s commitment to providing organizations with access to effective, efficient identity verification. “Businesses utilizing Intellicheck’s innovative technology solutions experience an unmatched level of security that protects them and all consumers, with the added advantage of increased revenue generation capabilities as it accelerates the onboarding of good customers,” he says.

Also integrating with PingOne DaVinci is identity as a service (IDaaS) firm authID, for its Verified and PrivacyKey tools. A release says the integration “empowers companies to easily incorporate biometrics into their onboarding and authentication workflows for both workforce and consumer use cases.” The goal is to eliminate the need for passwords and mitigate account takeover fraud.

Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID, says the integration with PingOne DaVinci “accelerates the path to passwordless security for Ping’s enterprise customers.”

“By embedding our privacy-first biometrics into DaVinci’s identity orchestration platform, organizations can rapidly deploy biometrics into their existing authentication workflows, effectively strengthening identity assurance, stopping account takeover attacks, and ensuring that only the right person is able to access sensitive systems.”

Loren Russon, SVP of Product Management at Ping Identity, says the firm is “committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences.”

“Our collaborations with Intellicheck and authID leverage DaVinci’s seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.”

