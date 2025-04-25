Anonybit, FPC to provide multimodal biometric authentication for Ping Identity platform

Anonybit and Fingerprint Cards (FPC) have announced an integration with Ping Identity’s no-code identity orchestration service, PingOne DaVinci. A release says the integration will provide enterprises with “robust, privacy-preserving, multi-modal biometric authentication” to prevent credential theft that can lead to damaging breaches.

The release cites Verizon’s latest Data Breach Investigations Report, which shows that 84 percent of data breaches result from stolen identity credentials. Anonybit says that, in light of this, continuing to use outdated authentication methods puts organizations at a risk that is only increasing.

Anonybit and FPC formed a strategic partnership in December 2024, to address the need for better authentication. Adam Philpott, CEO of FPC, says the PingOne DaVinci integration is a “key step in our collaboration with Anonybit to bring our edge biometric capabilities into a core, cloud identity platform. Together, we’re enabling more secure and user-friendly authentication at scale and removing the barriers to passwordless adoption.”

Biometrics and passkeys offer security, but the former comes with privacy concerns and the latter is still struggling with adoption. Frances Zelazny, CEO of Anonybit, says these days strong security is not enough; products also have to fit easily into existing tech infrastructure.

“By integrating with PingOne DaVinci, we are making it easier for enterprises to move beyond weak authentication methods with next-generation human-centric authentication without being forced into a one-size-fits-all model,” Zalazny says. “The end-to-end solution that we have built is designed to maximize security, eliminate silos, and improve efficiency, providing enterprises with a streamlined, cost-effective way to manage identity across the board.”

The integration with PingOne DaVinci supports multiple biometric modalities for holistic systems design that can be adapted for a range of use cases. Per the release, “this makes it possible to extend biometrics to environments where other solutions have fallen short, such as shared device use cases, physical access and hybrid workforces.”

Loren Russon, SVP of product management at Ping Identity, says the firm is “committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” and that the new partnership with Anonybit “leverages DaVinci’s seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the authentication process.”

