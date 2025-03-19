FB pixel

Nymi integrates Fingerprint Cards sensor in latest multi-biometric wearable

| Chris Burt
The latest biometric wearable released by Nymi features a fingerprint sensor from Fingerprint Cards for quick and reliable user authentication, according to a company announcement.

Like its predecessors, the Band 4 is designed to provide secure, passwordless and continuous authentication for people in high-security and compliance-driven work environments including cleanrooms and pharmaceuticals and industrial facilities. Workers can authenticate once with their fingerprint biometrics, after which the Nymi Band 4’s ECG or heartbeat biometrics maintain the user authentication to enable access to enterprise applications, shared workstations, networks and secured areas with a contactless tap.

The sensor from Fingerprint Cards also enables touch-based gestures to control functions like labeling and data wiping, the partners say.

The wearable also acts as a possession factor for multi-factor authentication (MFA). Nymi’s biometric wearables are used by 14 of the top 15 global pharmaceuticals manufacturers, the company says.

“With the Nymi Band 4, our goal was to create a biometric wearable authenticator that is both easy to use and rugged enough for demanding environments like manufacturing shop floors and cleanrooms,” Nymi Director of Hardware Gregor Simeonov. “Partnering with Fingerprints has been key to achieving this, and together, we’re leading the frontier of passwordless security for deskless workers in IT and OT environments.”

Fingerprint Cards’ ID management transformation

Fingerprint Cards’ transformation plans center around a shift from lower-margin market segments to cloud-based identity management platforms with flexible support for deploying different biometric modalities.

The recent partnership with Anonybit on an enterprise biometric platform and its iris biometrics licensing deal with Smart Eye demonstrate the direction of the company’s transformation, a company representative told Biometric Update in an email.

“This collaboration represents our push in wearable authentication solutions, providing our customers with unparalleled security and convenience for passwordless, Multi-Factor Authentication applications across key industries,” says Fingerprint Cards CEO Adam Philpott.

