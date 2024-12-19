Fingerprint Cards, Anonybit partner on multimodal biometric platform for enterprise

A new strategic partnership sees Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) and Anonybit aiming to “revolutionize enterprise authentication at scale with privacy-centric biometrics,” according to a press release.

FPC, founded in 1997 in Gothenburg, Sweden, bills itself as “the world’s leading biometrics company,” and specializes in fingerprint and iris biometric modalities.

U.S. startup Anonybit offers decentralized biometric identity cloud infrastructure that “eliminates centralized honeypots and secures biometric data at scale.” It recently added two new modalities to its Decentralized Biometric Cloud through partnerships with EyeLock and ID R&D.

Together, the firms aim in 2025 to launch a “first-of-its-kind end-to-end multimodal biometric identity offering” for the enterprise market that is secure and scalable, opening the door to wider cloud identity orchestration.

Cloud-focused partnership takes aim at passwords

Adam Philpott, Fingerprint Cards’ CEO, says FPC underwent extensive market research and evaluation of potential partners before selecting Anonybit.

“Anonybit’s decentralized cloud identity lifecycle platform, combined with their proven ability to secure biometric data without compromising performance, allows us to supercharge time-to-market in our strategy to leverage our edge biometric modalities,” says Philpott. “In doing so, we’ll help organizations finally replace passwords – a primary threat vector in cyber breaches – to ensure identity, improve security and optimize the user experience.”

Specific customer benefits of the partnership are secure, passwordless login systems, account takeover prevention, streamlined account recovery, and continuous authentication of user identity with biometrics.

“Biometric adoption is accelerating rapidly,” says Frances Zelazny, CEO of Anonybit. “With it comes an urgent need to ensure that privacy and biometric protection are at the forefront.” By addressing market demands for robust security and compliance, he says, the partnership with FPC “empowers organizations to overcome barriers that have historically hindered biometric adoption.”

