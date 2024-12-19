FB pixel

Fingerprint Cards, Anonybit partner on multimodal biometric platform for enterprise

Scalable product coming in 2025 leverages biometrics, decentralized ID
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Fingerprint Cards, Anonybit partner on multimodal biometric platform for enterprise
 

A new strategic partnership sees Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) and Anonybit aiming to “revolutionize enterprise authentication at scale with privacy-centric biometrics,” according to a press release.

FPC, founded in 1997 in Gothenburg, Sweden, bills itself as “the world’s leading biometrics company,” and specializes in fingerprint and iris biometric modalities.

U.S. startup Anonybit offers decentralized biometric identity cloud infrastructure that “eliminates centralized honeypots and secures biometric data at scale.” It recently added two new modalities to its Decentralized Biometric Cloud through partnerships with EyeLock and ID R&D.

Together, the firms aim in 2025 to launch a “first-of-its-kind end-to-end multimodal biometric identity offering” for the enterprise market that is secure and scalable, opening the door to wider cloud identity orchestration.

Cloud-focused partnership takes aim at passwords

Adam Philpott, Fingerprint Cards’ CEO, says FPC underwent extensive market research and evaluation of potential partners before selecting Anonybit.

“Anonybit’s decentralized cloud identity lifecycle platform, combined with their proven ability to secure biometric data without compromising performance, allows us to supercharge time-to-market in our strategy to leverage our edge biometric modalities,” says Philpott. “In doing so, we’ll help organizations finally replace passwords – a primary threat vector in cyber breaches – to ensure identity, improve security and optimize the user experience.”

Specific customer benefits of the partnership are secure, passwordless login systems, account takeover prevention, streamlined account recovery, and continuous authentication of user identity with biometrics.

“Biometric adoption is accelerating rapidly,” says Frances Zelazny, CEO of Anonybit. “With it comes an urgent need to ensure that privacy and biometric protection are at the forefront.” By addressing market demands for robust security and compliance, he says, the partnership with FPC “empowers organizations to overcome barriers that have historically hindered biometric adoption.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Fast-growing Bureau nets $30 million in Series B funding round

Digital identity and authentication platform Bureau has raised $30 million in Series B funding. The Series B round was led…

 

Veridas voice biometrics confirmed compliant with ISO PAD standard in iBeta test

Voice biometrics liveness detection software from Veridas has passed a test evaluating compliance to the international standard for presentation attack…

 

Keyless looks at promising 2025 after major growth, new hires in 2024

A release from Keyless says the London-based biometrics and passwordless authentication firm had a “milestone year” in 2024, expanding its…

 

Civic launches tool to ease Web3 onboarding and sign-ins

Civic has launched a new onboarding tool for developers that acts as a gateway into the company’s customer digital identity…

 

Indian leader Modi meets Sri Lankan counterpart for agreement on DPI roll out

Sri Lanka is getting a helping hand from India in its roll out of digital public infrastructure, the two countries’…

 

Congressional AI report lays out regulatory roadmap, addresses privacy, civil rights issues

The long-awaited report of the nearly year-old U.S. Bipartisan House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence should serve as a call…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events