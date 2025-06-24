FB pixel

Iraq sees 80 percent biometric voter registration for upcoming elections

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Elections  |  ID for All
Iraq sees 80 percent biometric voter registration for upcoming elections
 

Four in five eligible voters in Iraq have successfully updated their biometric data but the country has seen notable holdouts in its population.

More than 80 percent of eligible Iraqis have biometrically registered for the country’s sixth parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11. However, 18.4 percent of the Kurdistan Region have failed to renew their registration, according to a report in Peregraf.

This amounts to a “pre-election boycott,” according to the publication, with around 700,000 eligible voters of the region’s electorate effectively excluding themselves from the vote.

According to final data released by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), a total of 21,400,089 Iraqis have renewed their biometric registration during the nationwide campaign that started May 25 (via Peregraf).

Of that total figure, 3,092,275 voters are from the Kurdistan Region, accounting for 14.4 percent of the overall Iraqi electorate. But 18.4 percent of the total regional electorate did not renew their registration and are therefore ineligible to vote.

In the previous parliamentary elections held in October 2021, out of more than 3.4 million registered voters in the Kurdistan Region, fewer than 1.3 million cast valid votes. This disengagement has prompted concerns over democratic representation. The Kurds are an ethnic group who reside predominantly in Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria.

The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) is providing technical support for the upcoming elections. “UNAMI will spare no effort in providing the most professional technical support towards this end, including efforts to promote the widest participation of women, youth and minorities,” said Special Representative Mohamed Al Hassan, who also heads UNAMI.

There has been encouraging participation from young people and university students in Iraq, with many from this demographic receiving newly issued biometric voter cards.

In a bid to enhance its biometric data storage capacity, Iraq is building a data center in partnership with Thales, which will integrate its national ID and forensic data.

At the start of the year, Veridos also celebrated a milestone of issuing 40 million national digital IDs in the country.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

World positions World App as a ZKP-based age verification solution

World has entered the age assurance arena. A post on the World blog says the company’s solution for age verification…

 

Malawi’s boosts digital economy with connectivity, plans 2M digital ID enrollments

Malawi has set a target of enrolling 2 million people in its digital ID program in the current phase of…

 

Liberia MPs want free national ID cards as govt suspends issuance

A recent plenary sitting by Liberia’s House of Representatives emphasized the need to make the issuance of national ID cards…

 

Cameroon lawmakers criticize cost, complications in new national ID system

Opposition members of Cameroon’s National Assembly have expressed worries that that the new system for the issuance of national ID…

 

Digital ID apps in South Korea, Thailand promote financial access for people with disabilities

Raonsecure has won the contract for a mobile disability registration card project. Commissioned by the Korea Minting, Security Printing &…

 

Identity verification to surpass $20B by 2030 amid transition to reusable digital ID

Total global revenue from identity verification services will exceed $20 billion by 2030, with digital identity verification passing traditional identity…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS