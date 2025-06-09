Kilt announces suite of decentralized products aimed at consumers

Decentralized digital identity (DID) company Kilt has announced a suite of fresh consumer and enterprise products for 2025, including an identity super app, a payment feature and a decentralized alternative to DocuSign.

The new products are designed to complement its earlier focus on enterprise and government integrations, says the Berlin-headquartered firm, focused on generating DIDs and verifiable credentials on a blockchain.

The first product to be launched is Clans, a mobile application that rewards users for creating and engaging with content on X. Described by Kilt as an “InfoFi platform,” the app is set to be launched in the next few weeks.

Alongside Clans, Kilt plans to present Sporran 2.0, an identity wallet-slash-super app that combines decentralized identity management, digital signing capabilities with DIDsign, payment functionality through KILT Pay and third-party integrations. The app enables Single Sign-On across apps and platforms using KILT-issued credentials. The feature is powered by OpenID Connect (OIDC), an identity layer built on top of the OAuth 2.0 protocol.

Document signing platform DIDsign 2.0 relies on W3C decentralized identifiers and is designed as an alternative to traditional e-signature services. The platform stores digital identities on user devices and enables on-chain signature verification without revealing document contents.

Kilt Pay, on the other hand, can be integrated with payment services to provide credential-based anti-money laundering (AML) controls or non-custodial Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements without leaking personal data.

To support broader adoption, Kilt has released an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) Software Development Kit (SDK), extending its identity solutions to Ethereum-compatible blockchains including Base, Arbitrum, Optimism and Polygon. This represents a significant expansion beyond the company’s original Polkadot ecosystem focus, the company says in a blog post published last week.

The firm is also launching DID-as-a-Service (DaaS), a developer-focused API suite designed to simplify the integration of decentralized identifiers and verifiable credentials into applications and platforms with minimal coding required. The DaaS can be used for not just Web3 applications, but also for secure log-ins, credential gating or age-restricted content and embedded identity layers.

Kilt has also announced organizational changes, including expanding its team and advisory council. Earlier this year, the company established the Kilt Foundation to support its development.

