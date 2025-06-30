FB pixel

Libyan firm wins Niger biometric passport, national ID contract

Al Itissan Al-Jadeed selected to modernize identity systems
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Libyan firm wins Niger biometric passport, national ID contract
 

Libyan biometrics solutions provider Al Itissan Al-Jadeed has been contracted to oversee an upgrade of the passport and national ID systems of the Republic of Niger.

Documents finalizing the Public Private Partnership (PPP) framework agreement were signed June 27 in the Nigerien capital, Niamey, by representatives of both entities.

A post on the Niger government’s X page disclosed that two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed between the Minister of State, Minister of Interior, Public Security and Territorial Administration, Major General Mohamed Toumba on the side of Niger, and the Director of the Libyan company, Wissal Samtali.

The post mentions that the first memorandum has to do with the financing, construction, and maintenance of a biometric passport system, while the second concerns an upgrade of the country’s national ID architecture by introducing a secure national digital ID.

The passport, the partners say, will be produced using polycarbonate materials embedded with biometric chips. The contractor is also expected to build a system for the digital archiving of records.

Niger’s government states that the move aims to put in place a system that will streamline the delivery of passports and national digital ID cards, and also bring the country up to speed with others that already have modern and expedient systems in delivering these important identity documents.

Samtali said after the signing of the MoU that the contract will provide a highly secure passport and efficiency in identity verification, aligning with broader future digital government plans of the country, as quoted by Le 360 Afrique.

The move comes months after Niger and two other Sahel countries (Burkina Faso and Mali), which are all currently under military rule, launched a common passport following their withdraw from the Economic Community of West Arican States (ECOWAS).

Grouped under the banner of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES), the three nations launched their regional travel document in January, putting an end to their belonging to the ECOWAS regional ID and passport arrangement.

The withdraw notwithstanding, the bloc’s leaders said the other 12 countries will continue to accept passports from citizens of the three nations who still hold the ECOWAS passport.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

OpenWallet Foundation hosts MOSIP for guide through its Inji credentialing stack

The OpenWallet Foundation Interoperability SIG hosted a presentation by MOSIP with Vibha Menon, Product Owner – Partner Management System, and…

 

Philippines digital government super app integrates 1,000 services

The Philippines has been rolling out its digital national ID and building digital public infrastructure as one of the major…

 

Cameroon unveils upgraded digital procurement system with $12M Korean grant

The government of Cameroon has launched an upgraded version of a digital procurement system dubbed COLEPS. Public Contracts Minister, Ibrahim…

 

Report urges Africa to close digital infrastructure gaps as AI adoption grows

African countries such as Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa are advancing rapidly when it comes to the adoption of…

 

Auditor demands better accounting from IRS for biometric identity proofing

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) effort to modernize digital identity verification stands at the intersection of fraud prevention, AI…

 

Sri Lanka digital identity project RFP issued

The National Institute for Smart Government (NISG) has issued a Request for Proposals on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS