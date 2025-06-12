FB pixel

Namibia to roll out digital ID card in July 2026

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
The Namibian government has mentioned July 2026 as the date for the rollout of a national digital ID system that aims to streamline access to different public and private sector services in the country.

The unveiling of the date comes weeks after the Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Lucia Iipumbu, spoke elaborately about the imminent digital ID launch, emphasizing the importance of strong awareness and sensitization campaigns.

Speaking about the planned digital ID rollout, the Executive Director of Home Affairs, Etienne Maritz, is quoted by Windhoek Observer as explaining that the system will bring major changes to identity management in Namibia and streamline the way government and citizens interact.

He said major impact is also expected to be felt in the area of birth registration, while the digital ID will also serve as an important tool for building a more inclusive and secure digital society.

About security, Maritz assured that the digital ID will be almost impossible to forge, “offering each citizen a uniquely verifiable identity that is both secure and enduring.” He also highlighted the usefulness of the digital ID system in the fight against identity fraud, improvement of national security and enhanced data protection and privacy in digital transactions, according to The Namibian.

In fulfilment of the Home Affair’s minister’s recommendation for strong awareness and public engagement, an UnConference on Digital Legal Identity is scheduled to take place in Windhoek on June 26, rallying over 500 participants from various relevant sectors.

According to Maritz, this event, organized in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), is vital for the planned digital ID launch. “Every innovation comes with questions and concerns. That is why the Ministry will be engaging the public early, openly, and honestly, so that no one is left behind or misinformed,” he said as quoted.

The government has also announced that four months before the planned launch of the digital ID card, it will also unveil an electronic signatures system, The Brief reports.

Chief Executive Officer of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN), Emilia Nghikembua, said the system to launch in February 2026 will set the pace for digital transactions that are legally binding, and where citizens will not necessarily have to displace themselves only to sign documents.

Article Topics

