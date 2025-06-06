World proof of personhood scheme launches in Taiwan, expands in Thailand

World, the Sam Altman-led digital identity scheme, has entered Taiwan with what a release calls “a responsible approach to AI.”

Taipei will be home to a “World Space,” a retail-style outlet in which interested parties enter a circular cell lined with Orbs, the company’s eyeball-like biometric capture device. There, they can have their irises scanned by an Orb to become a “verified human” in World’s proof-of-personhood (PoP) network, ostensibly to differentiate themselves from bots in a world overrun with AI.

The firm is also expanding its operations in Thailand, announcing a partnership with JIB Computer Group Ltd., one of Thailand’s biggest computer and IT retail chains. Orbs will be set up in 18 of JIB’s branches across the country.

According to a release published in Kaohoon International, there are currently 53 Orbs in Thailand, capturing iris biometrics in exchange for a verified human identity on the decentralized World network.

Now you can order an Orb like a pizza

Finally, among the hugely ambitious company’s more lunatic ideas is the notion that one might be so desperate to verify their humanness – and, potentially, acquire a few WLD crypto tokens in an “allocation” the company frames as a test – that they would order an Orb to their front door. To make this happen in Argentina (a Latin American hub for the firm) World is partnering with delivery service Rappi.

Per a company release, “we’re launching door-to-door Orb verifications in the neighborhoods of Belgrano and Palermo, with plans to expand across Argentina. Get verified from the comfort of your home or wherever is more convenient – no travel required. Just like ordering your favorite meal, you can now schedule a World ID verification with a few taps on your phone.”

Interested parties can use the Rappi app to schedule a time at which a “trained courier” will arrive with Orb in hand. There is no indication as to whether users will be able to customize their Orbs, perhaps with some anchovies or a nice garlic dip.

The Orb-on-demand plan is in keeping with a blueprint rolled out at World’s major rebranding announcement last October. According to what was said during the event, the next step in its global takeover will be a push encouraging people to become “community operators” – Orb stewards who host Tupperware party-styled gatherings at which friends and family can stare into the device and be christened human.

The firm has raised $135 million to support its expansion, and recently made its first push into the U.S. market.

Article Topics

Argentina | biometrics | digital ID | iris biometrics | responsible AI | Taiwan | Thailand | World | World ID | World ID Orb