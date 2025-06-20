FB pixel

Zenoo integrates Trinsic, Sumsub for advanced digital ID onboarding options

Onboarding and compliance orchestration engine provider Zenoo has formed a pair of partnerships to give its customers a broader range of identity verification options. A strategic partnership with identity acceptance network Trinsic is intended to improve the privacy, speed and simplicity with which organizations verify their users across borders, and an integration of Sumsub’s ID verification gives financial institutions advanced tools for streamlined onboarding with no coding.

Trinsic’s digital identity infrastructure has been integrated directly into the Zenoo platform so it can offer one-click onboarding to the 500 million pre-verified users in Trinsic’s 40-plus identity networks.

“This is the future of onboarding,” says Stuart Watkins, CEO of Zenoo. “Users shouldn’t have to photograph passports, fill out forms, or wait around for manual reviews. With Trinsic, we’re enabling a single tap to prove identity — securely, instantly, and on the user’s terms.”

Zenoo customers can implement Trinsic’s digital identity rails through the Zenoo Marketplace and embed ID verification into any onboarding flow with a no-code setup and drag-and-drop orchestration, according to the announcement. The result, the new partners say, is ten-times faster onboarding, increased global reach, lower abandonment rates and increased protection against fraud. Onboarding with reusable IDs in Trinsic’s network delivers out-of-the-box compliance with eIDAS 2.0 and other emerging digital ID frameworks around the world, they say.

“Zenoo shares our vision that organizations should be able to easily accept digital IDs their users already have without having to become identity experts,” says Trinsic CEO Riley Hughes.

The integration of Sumsub last month gives banks and fintechs using Zenoo’s platform a flexible and scalable solution that strengthens protections against emerging fraud risks. The integration also allows organizations to keep pace with changing KYC and AML regulations, and includes continuous monitoring to extend fraud protection beyond onboarding.

“The industry is weighed down by complexity — multiple tools, legacy platforms, and an inability to adapt quickly,” says Watkins. “These are the very conditions that make KYC and AML ineffective. Our partnership with Sumsub is about changing the model — giving teams the ability to activate best-in-class technology instantly, with no code and no disruption.”

