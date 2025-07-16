FB pixel

5M Ugandans renews national IDs, 100k new cards ready for pickup

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
5M Ugandans renews national IDs, 100k new cards ready for pickup
 

Uganda’s National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has announced that more than 5.3 million people have already renewed their national IDs in a nationwide renewal and registration exercise that started on May 27.

The ID authority said while there was considerable progress with the exercise, the pace didn’t appear to be fast enough to meet set goals.

The campaign is officially set to run for a period of six months and is expected to touch 33 million persons comprising about 15.8 million ID car renewals and 17.2 million new ID registrations.

Speaking recently on the issue, a District Registrar in Kampala, Claire Ollama, praised the enthusiasm shown in the exercise but feared that it could go up to nine months if the average weekly renewals doesn’t exceed the current 840,000.

She said, as reported by Africa Press, that expediting the results means citizens must sit up and communities “must rally, parishes must mobilize, and individuals must show up early” because “every week matters and every ID counts.”

The registrar reiterated the importance of the exercise, urging parents to make sure their children are registered for a national ID because it sets the basis for the enjoyment of their full rights throughout their life journey.

NIRA had particularly emphasized the importance of having more students and youth to take part in the exercise just before it started.

Meanwhile, this week, NIRA’s Ollama also announced that 100,000 new biometric ID cards have already been printed and ready for collection. She however indicated that individuals must first receive an SMS notification before going for collection.

The ID renewal and registration campaign is part of the Ugandan government’s efforts to update the national population registry and modernise the ID management system in order to change how citizens and legal residents access public and private sector services.

One innovation with the new ID card system is the addition of the iris biometrics modality.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

States push ahead on AI regulation as Congress falters

This month, the U.S. Senate voted to strike down a controversial provision in President Trump’s sweeping tax and spending package…

 

Congress charts diverging paths on AI in FY 2026 defense bills

As the Pentagon races to integrate AI across all operations of each of the services, Congress is laying down distinct,…

 

UK Home Office working on rules for police use of LFR

The UK Home Office is in the process of crafting a governance framework for the use of live facial recognition…

 

Under-display 3D face biometrics reaches testing on Chinese smartphones: leaker

Apple users are accustomed to using the Face ID feature in their iPhones, but reports suggest a crop of Chinese…

 

New document reader from Regula reads cards on both sides simultaneously

Regula has released a new embedded document reader, the Regula 7223E. A release says the device, based on the desktop…

 

Big; bigger; biggest: IN Groupe CEO plots course with more digital ID tools

The completed acquisition of Idemia Smart Identity by IN Groupe earlier this month is the latest in a series of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS