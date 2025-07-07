FB pixel

Age verification coming to major video game mod site in EU, UK

Changes to Nexus Mods come in response to UK online safety legislation
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
Age verification coming to major video game mod site in EU, UK
 

Want to make sweet love to that frost giant who lives in the fjord? You may have to prove your age first. Nexus Mods, one of the largest sites on the web for hosting gaming mods (or modifications), plans to introduce age verification for adult content in the EU and UK, in response to incoming online safety legislation.

“Due to the Online Safety Act and Digital Services Act, we are required as a UK-based company to ensure we continue to remove illegal content and add additional restrictions to children’s access to certain adult content,” says a post from Nexus Mods.

“Adult content is a core part of what makes Nexus Mods what it is; we don’t consider removing it a viable option. We are aware that some users may find the changes irritating; however, we are obligated to do this to ensure we can continue to host adult content legally.”

Platform to implement automated CSAM scanning

Some of the changes have to do with categories and tags, definitions of illegal content and user controls. The platform is adding automated detection for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). The age verification measure is a work in progress; the company says “the specifics of this are being carefully considered as we want to get this right so that the option to view adult content remains available to adults, whilst fulfilling our legal obligation to ensure children are safe on our website.”

For now, not everyone will be affected by the age verification requirement; for users outside the EU or UK, “the current approach to verifying you are above 18 years of age will remain the same unless we are legally required to change this to operate in your country.”

Although they have flown relatively under the radar in the wider debate over age assurance, video games are beginning to respond to legislation that also applies to many of their products. The World Economic Forum recently identified Microsoft’s Xbox Gaming Safety Toolkit and the compliance-based k-ID platform, which “enables any game to implement age-appropriate experiences,” as exemplary models for video game age assurance.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

AI voice deepfake of U.S. Secretary of State triggers global security alert

In one of the most audacious examples yet of AI-enabled political deception, an individual posing as U.S. Secretary of State…

 

Advent reportedly prepping Idemia Public Security sale for up to €3 billion

Hollywood summer blockbusters are increasingly sequels, so perhaps it should be little surprise that the next biggest investment in U.S….

 

Pimloc raises $5M to fuel global expansion of video privacy redaction tool

Pimloc has raised $5 million in a strategic investment round led by Amadeus Capital Partners and Edge Ventures. The company…

 

UK Companies House identity verification requirement nears

Money laundering won’t go away. In fact, the problem is growing. Strict anti money laundering (AML) regulations can help, but…

 

Sumsub integrates with Verax, launches APAC roadshow

Sumsub has unveiled its integration with Verax — the attestation service built on Linea, Consensys’ Ethereum Layer 2 network —…

 

Cameroon unveils plan to modernize local digital govt services

The government of Cameroon has disclosed that it is working to update a Digital Master Plan for decentralized entities in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events