Anonybit provides decentralized biometrics for digital banking with Q2 integration

Anonybit says it has integrated with the Q2 digital banking platform, making it possible for financial institutions using the service to be able to strengthen the security of their customers’ accounts with decentralized biometrics.

In a press release, the decentralized infrastructure firm says it is providing its cutting biometric solutions as part of the Q2 Innovation Studio Partner Accelerator Program.

Anonybit explains that the accelerator program makes it possible for financial services companies to leverage the Q2 SDK to pre-integrate their technology into the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables them to engage and work with these partners and purchase their products to better their customers.

Through the program, financial institutions will get Anonybit’s multi-factor authentication system in a bid to strengthen fraud prevention efforts and facilitate account recovery. Bank customers will also be able to enjoy decentralized biometrics, accessible via mobile app, website, call center, bank branch, and ATM, among other options. Anonybit got a patent for decentralized biometric authentication early this year.

Anonybit Co-Founder and CEO Frances Zelazny recognizes the challenges smaller financial institutions face in dealing with sophisticated fraud problems often due to fewer resources.

“By integrating with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, Anonybit is making it easier for these financial institutions to access cutting-edge biometric security solutions, ensuring they can effectively protect their customers and stay ahead of emerging cyber threats,” Zelazny says in the announcement.

“Ultimately, Anonybit functions as a service layer that can be invoked from any channel and any device. By seamlessly threading the user’s biometric from account origination to authentication and beyond without compromising on privacy, Anonybit is redefining how financial institutions protect their customers.”

