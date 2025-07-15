Brunei looks to ASEAN and its own roadmap to become Smart Nation

The implementation of digital transformation for every country is idiosyncratic. Each state goes about it differently, adapting each to their need and stage of development, which means other governments can learn from any journey.

Brunei Darussalam is currently executing its Digital Economy Masterplan 2025 and imminently launching its BruneiID digital identification system. Digital Identity Index recently analyzed the Southeast Asian country’s policy and government implementation to this effect.

Broadly, Brunei’s digital identity policy aims to improve the efficiency and accessibility of government services, enhance national security and cyber resilience, foster digital literacy and inclusion among citizens and residents, and ensure compliance with international data-privacy standards. It aligns with Brunei’s more comprehensive Vision 2035, which emphasizes sustainable development, economic diversification, and technological innovation.

Brunei is putting together the frameworks and infrastructure including rolling out 5G, an e-payment system and the Cybersecurity Act and Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA). Safeguarding citizens’ personal information is vital in establishing trust in digital identity systems, as the Digital Identity Index analysis underlines.

Regulations are also being updated to make space for blockchain and biometric authentication. Brunei is going about implementation in phases with pilot programs in healthcare, taxation and banking. These pilots guide broader deployment with feedback on user adoption, technical feasibility and privacy concerns.

In Brunei’s region, its neighbors of Malaysia and Indonesia are in their digital transformation journeys, while Singapore is significantly further along. Other ASEAN members, such as Thailand and the Philippines are also implementing their digital ID and e-gov systems. In a recent keynote address, at the Brunei Business Conference 2025, Minister of Finance and Economy Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah made an interesting comment.

As reported by Borneo Bulletin, the minister referred to the growing challenges in geopolitics and that a collective response was needed, citing continuing collaboration with ASEAN and APEC partners as the best course. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) signed a declaration pledging to boost collaboration on preventing online scams earlier this year, a phenomenon that has been surging, especially in the region.

The World Economic Forum is predicting ASEAN to possess a $2 trillion digital economy by 2030 — but that to unlock potential ASEAN needs a “multi-pronged approach,” with regulation and standardization required to ensure cross-border data flow. But talks on interoperability, governance of digitalization, infrastructure and more – known collectively as DEFA – have been noticeably slow, with Indonesia having called on ASEAN members to speed up the pace of negotiations.

As for Brunei, its DEC Flagship Projects on digital ID, digital payment and People Hub serve as the backbone of its ecosystem. Its Digital Economy Council (DEC) has outlined this technology-focused course of action to propel Brunei to the status of a “Smart Nation.” It includes a detailed overview of how the government sees digital identity interacting with a citizen throughout their life.

For example, when born a citizen will be issued their first digital identity credential: a birth certificate by JIPK. At 12 years of age, they will enroll biometric data into the JIPK database. Once 16 years is reached, a bank account can be registered through iDentiti eKYC, and so on. JIPK is the country’s Department of Immigration and National Registration.

In May, Brunei announced that its national digital identity system, BruneiID, will be entering a six-month trial phase “soon.” During the trial, citizens will be able to test using digital credentials while the developer will refine the platform ahead of the full-scale launch. The government allocated BND146.5 million ($114 million) for various digitization projects last year.

As Digital Identity Index summarizes: “The Brunei Digital Identity Policy and Government Implementation Analysis underscores the nation’s commitment to leveraging digital technologies for societal benefit.”

“While challenges remain, strategic investments, legislative reforms, and regional collaboration set a promising foundation for Brunei’s digital identity ecosystem.”

