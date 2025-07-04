Digital government app in Eswatini sparks public criticism over data privacy

A digital government application, which was launched in May in Eswatini, is facing public scrutiny over concerns about data privacy and security.

The “Government In Your Hand” (GIYH) app was rolled out in a ceremony presided at by the country’s Minister of Information and Communication Technologies, Savannah Maziya, with the aim of enabling citizen access to government services from their smartphones, My Afrika Magazine reported.

According to the ICT minister, the move is part of the Southern African Kingdom’s efforts to streamline public service delivery and ensure that citizens get served without losing much on cost and time.

Alongside the digital government app, the ERS TaxPal App was also rolled out, a platform that intends to transform the tax and customs administration of the country.

“We are restoring the dignity of emaSwati [the people of Eswatini] by collapsing barriers of time, distance, and cost and bringing government services to the hands of the people. This is not just a mobile app, it is a transformation of how government serves,” Maziya said during the launch, as quoted.

She explained that with the novelty, citizens of the country will be able to “access public services with ease, without long queues, lost time, or unnecessary costs.”

App poses “glaring security risk”

The government’s explanation notwithstanding, the app has increasingly faced disapproval.

A report by local newspaper Sunday Observer raises an alarm over what the publication qualifies as “a glaring security risk.” The publication narrates how its reporter was able to locate public data available on the system.

This revelation, according to the outlet, has further fuelled questions about the security of personal data entered onto the app.

Public authorities have since acknowledged the GIYH app concerns, with the Director of eGovernment Services, Bongani Ndlangamandla, saying “we are aware of some gaps, hence the need for a proper digital ID and digital signatures.”

In the past, Eswatini has been cautioned against privacy and security risks as part of its national ID digitization efforts.

How to long into GIYH app

A promotional video released during the launch of the GIYH app says with it, citizens can access a wide range of services with just a tap of the button, without having to stand on long queues.

It explains that logging into the app is easy. A citizen only needs to enter their national ID card details after which they will receive an OTP via SMS, and then log in securely to access a wide range of services.

These services range from personal documents to business registrations, education services, transport payments and even utilities like water, as well as revenue and banking services. Business registration processes are also possible via the application.

During its launch, Maziya stated that “every six months, we will be adding more services, building a comprehensive, one-stop platform for all government services.”

In his own remarks, Finance Minister, Neal Rijkenberg, was quoted as saying that the newly launched apps “will give taxpayers and citizens an experience that is fast, transparent, and convenient.”

At the end of last year, the country published a readiness report, which highlights major opportunities in its digital transformation push.

