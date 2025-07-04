Digital payment cards advance with Thales, Entrust partnerships

As banking, payment cards and wallets go digital, new collaborations involving Thales in Europe and Entrust in Papua New Guinea have been announced.

Thales is collaborating with digital wallet provider Curve to enhance the security of digital payments for financial institutions. Thales NFC technology enables contactless in-person payments directly from the Curve App on iOS and Android.

Curve Pay was launched for iOS in May, and the company already has more than 6 million customer in Europe, supported by partnerships with big brands like Samsung and PayPal. Payment card digitization for Curve Pay on iOS and Android in Europe is enabled by Thales’ D1 platform.

“By building robust guardrails into Curve Pay, powered by Thales’ industry-leading platform, we’re not just safeguarding transactions, we’re empowering our customers to take full control of their financial lives,” says Curve Founder and CEO Shachar Bialick.

The companies are already partners, with Thales supporting the launch of Huawei Pay powered by Curve.

“At Thales, we believe that secure, open, and user-centric digital payment experiences are the future. Our collaboration with Curve Pay is a clear example of how innovative fintechs and trusted technology partners can shape that future together,” says François Chaffard, director of Digital Payment Services at Thales. “By integrating our D1 platform, we’re enabling a new level of freedom and flexibility for mobile NFC payments — without compromising on security or compliance. This milestone reflects our shared commitment to giving users more control, while supporting a dynamic payment ecosystem.”

Entrust powers digital payments in Papua New Guinea

CreditBank PNG has selected Entrust as a strategic partner for its digital transformation, enabling its customers to tokenize payment cards and make payments from the digital wallet within the bank’s mobile app.

The Entrust Digital Card Solution is being integrated with CreditBank PNG’s all-in-one digital platform, enabling customers to securely tokenize Visa cards and make payments without their physical cards.

“We selected the Entrust Digital Card Solution for its strong technical capabilities and simple, all-in-one setup,” CreditBank PNG CEO Danny Robinson says. “The platform allows us to integrate digital payments, tokenization, and wallet features smoothly into our app, making it easier for customers to access and use modern banking tools.”

Entrust President of Payments and Identity Tony Ball says the partnership helps CreditBank PNG lead the country’s charge in digital banking and financial inclusion.

