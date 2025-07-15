Hong Kong considering FRT for upgraded Huanggang checkpoint

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council security panel has given the green light to a HK$1.75 billion (US$223m) proposal to install new immigration clearance facilities at the expanded Huanggang checkpoint as some lawmakers urged the adoption of facial recognition technology to streamline passenger processing.

The project aims to transform Huanggang into a major gateway capable of handling up to 200,000 passengers and 15,000 vehicles a day. But there are worries that the expansion could lead to overloads on nearby traffic.

Panel deputy chairman Kitson Yang Wing-kit inquired if facial recognition technology would be employed following the upgrade to improve efficiency. “Such technology is being used in the Shenzhen Bay control point and it is very effective,” he said, as reported by South China Morning Post.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said the technology might not be used in the beginning at least, pointing out that the computer systems used by the two sides are not the same and that adjustments might be needed initially. “But it is always our ultimate aim to enhance passenger experience and clearance efficiency at the border crossing,” he said.

Mainland China has installed biometric border lanes at crossings in Shenzhen and Zhuhai0. Those who want to use the channel will have consented to the collection and verification of face and fingerprint biometrics and other information by the inspection authorities. The biometric lanes were piloted in Shenzhen Bay Port and Gongbei Port in Zhuhai.

Under the “collaborative inspection and joint clearance” model already in use at some Macau-Zhuhai crossings, travellers will be able to pass through both Hong Kong and Shenzhen immigration controls in a single, streamlined queue. The arrangement is expected to cut average clearance times from about 30 minutes to five minutes, significantly improving connectivity within the Greater Bay Area.

The Hong Kong government is looking for HK$1.75 billion (US$223m) to purchase equipment and set up facilities in the revamped complex. Shenzhen officials, on the Mainland China side, expect construction of the new complex to wrap up by year’s end, paving the way for 24-hour operations to commence in late 2026.

Recently, Macao enabled immigration clearance with an iris scan for Hong Kong residents. Six border checkpoints in the region will host a total of 81 iris recognition channels, 71 of which are second-generation recognition devices, which have new face tracking functions, larger screens and improved voice capabilities.

