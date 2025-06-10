FB pixel

Macao enables immigration clearance with an iris scan for Hong Kong residents

Installation of 81 ‘iris channels’ follows implementation of QR code entry
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Iris / Eye Recognition
You can now get from Hong Kong to Macao in the blink of an eye. Hong Kong permanent residents who have registered for Macao’s automated passenger service can now clear immigration with an iris scan, according to a post from the Public Security Police Force (PSP).

Six border checkpoints in the region will host a total of 81 iris recognition channels, 71 of which are second-generation recognition devices, which have new face tracking functions, larger screens and improved voice capabilities.

Iris entry is available to Hong Kong residents who are 11 or older, but anyone between 11 and 17 must register in the presence of an adult. Registration is said to take around 25 seconds.

Local Macao residents have been able to clear immigration with iris biometrics since 2023. Some 300,000 Macao residents (out of a population of about 710,000) have registered their iris biometrics for immigration clearance.

Last year, the government launched a system for immigration clearance between Hong Kong and Macao using QR Codes. It says progress on biometric immigration tech will continue, as per People’s Republic of China President Xi Jinping’s governance philosophy of “Striving Together, Upholding Integrity and Innovation.” As part of this, the PSP will continue to review the use of iris channels and explore expansion of eligible users. It will also look to install an additional 71 iris scanning channels later this year.

Hong Kong and Macao are designated as special administrative regions (SAR) of China.

