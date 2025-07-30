FB pixel

India equips Border Security Force at Bangladeshi border with biometrics scanners

Along the world’s fifth-longest land border, the 4,096km India–Bangladesh boundary, a select number of border outposts are receiving biometric scanners capable of recording fingerprints and iris biometrics.

Border outposts that have been deemed most vulnerable to incursion are being equipped with the biometric devices. Every Bangladeshi apprehended at these posts will have their fingerprints and eye scans recorded to prevent repeat crossings and aid future investigations.

These upgrades follow a “comprehensive review” by the Union Home Ministry after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, according to the Hindustan Times. Proposals for night vision-equipped body cameras and biometrics were both approved.

The biometric data will be shared with the Foreigners Registration Office to build an evidence-based database on illegal entrants. More than 5,000 night vision body-worn cameras are being dispatched to Border Security Force troops.

Footage will serve as proof in cases of attacks on BSF posts. Bangladesh’s Border Guard has alleged excessive force by Indian troops, while the BSF maintains that any use of non-lethal or lethal fire is strictly a last resort to protect its personnel.

The cameras will provide visual evidence whenever BSF troops undertake deportations or engage in anti-smuggling and anti-infiltration operations, targeting cross-border crimes such as drug running, cattle theft, fake currency circulation, human trafficking, and illegal entry.

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir this April, India’s Home Ministry directed all states to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi nationals within their jurisdictions.

