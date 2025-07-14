India requires authentication with state for Aadhaar updates to block non-citizens

India’s flagship biometric identification program is gearing up for its most significant overhaul in years as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) moves to ensure that only Indian citizens receive an Aadhaar number.

First designed as a proof of identity rather than citizenship, Aadhaar will now require tighter document checks for all adult enrolments and account updates to ensure they are already in an Indian state government database.

Under the new framework announced by UIDAI and reported by the Times of India (via The Economic Times), applicants will have their details cross-verified against the online database of official documents such as passport, birth certificates and ration cards. The same procedure will apply when existing Aadhaar holders seek to update their information.

Despite Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act explicitly stating that the ID is not meant to establish citizenship or domicile, the government has grown concerned about misuse of the system through registration of ineligible people. In the past 15 years more than 1.4 billion Aadhaar numbers have been issued, covering nearly every adult in the country and even being assigned to infants at birth. Authorities are clamping down on fresh adult registrations as this category nears saturation.

Adding further security, the UIDAI is rolling out a second layer of verification for when individuals enrol or update their Aadhaar. This tool will compare enrollment and update requests against an expanded online pool of records. These include driver’s licences, PAN, MGNREGA records, and in the future, utility bills. By layering these checks, Aadhaar aims to maintain the integrity of India’s centralized Know Your Customer (KYC) framework.

To prevent illegal immigrants from exploiting fake documents, the responsibility for identity verification is being transferred to state governments. Only after a successful authentication through a designated state portal will UIDAI issue an Aadhaar number.

According to Livemint, a senior government official told the Times of India, “It is going to be difficult for any illegal immigrant to now get Aadhaar,” underscoring the shift from earlier, more relaxed enrolment protocols.

Authorities feared that illegal immigrants could obtain Aadhaar numbers and use them to acquire other identity documents. Under the new, stricter norms, states are now responsible for preventing unauthorized individuals from acquiring or forging Aadhaar.

According to Times of India sources, even if illegal immigrants manage to use Aadhaar to bypass the special electoral roll identification, they will no longer be able to rely on it as a basis for obtaining additional documents.

The cleansing of Aadhaar’s digital hygiene continues as the UIDAI is also drafting a policy to automatically deactivate Aadhaar numbers once an individual’s death is registered.

