iProov and SITA bolster executive teams

Alex Pearson has been named iProov’s Chief Revenue Officer and the newest member of its senior leadership team. The IT and software industry veteran will be responsible for global sales, account management, customer success functions, and driving revenue growth strategy.

With more than 18 years experience in international leadership roles, Pearson brings a wealth of expertise in building and scaling high-performing revenue organizations in enterprise technology environments including GRC, Ideagen, Appgate, and CSC’s (now DXC) EMEA Cyber Security business.

New leadership at SITA Borders

SITA has appointed Pedro Alves Senior Vice President of its Borders business, tasked with leading the next phase of innovation in digital border management.

Alves joined SITA in early 2024 to lead global business development. His experience includes roles at CGI, Vision-Box, and IDEMIA where he helped pioneer border and identity technologies.

Alves succeeds Jeremy Springall, who is retiring. Springhall joined SITA in 2016 and led complex systems integration and border programs around the world.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | iProov | SITA