FB pixel

iProov and SITA bolster executive teams

| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
iProov and SITA bolster executive teams
 

Alex Pearson has been named iProov’s Chief Revenue Officer and the newest member of its  senior leadership team. The IT and software industry veteran will be responsible for global sales, account management, customer success functions, and driving revenue growth strategy.

With more than 18 years experience in international leadership roles, Pearson brings a wealth of expertise in building and scaling high-performing revenue organizations in enterprise technology environments including GRC, Ideagen, Appgate, and CSC’s (now DXC) EMEA Cyber Security business.

New leadership at SITA Borders

SITA has appointed Pedro Alves Senior Vice President of its Borders business, tasked with leading the next phase of innovation in digital border management.

Alves joined SITA in early 2024 to lead global business development. His experience includes roles at CGI, Vision-Box, and IDEMIA where he helped pioneer border and identity technologies.

Alves succeeds Jeremy Springall, who is retiring. Springhall joined SITA in 2016 and led complex systems integration and border programs around the world.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Google-Sparkasse partnership makes Google’s ZKP library open source

Google is embracing zero knowledge proofs (ZKP) for age verification, having this week announced a major partnership with Germany’s network…

 

Digital payment cards advance with Thales, Entrust partnerships

As banking, payment cards and wallets go digital, new collaborations involving Thales in Europe and Entrust in Papua New Guinea…

 

Digital Credentials API first draft published by W3C

A first public working draft of the Digital Credentials API from W3C has been published by the Federated Identity Working…

 

Digital government app in Eswatini sparks public criticism over data privacy

A digital government application, which was launched in May in Eswatini, is facing public scrutiny over concerns about data privacy…

 

Not so fast: driver monitoring systems put on biometric brakes for drunk drivers

Imagine, if you will, a 19th sequel in the Fast & the Furious franchise. Protagonist Dominic Toretto is angry at…

 

Next’s L1 Aadhaar certification continues to bring in more fingerprint sensor orders

An existing Indian partner of Next Biometrics has placed an additional order for the firm’s “high-security” fingerprint sensors worth 2.3…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events