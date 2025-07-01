FB pixel

Ondato streamlines AML checks, reduces onboarding time

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Ondato streamlines AML checks, reduces onboarding time
 

Ondato has launched an AI-powered adverse media feature designed to streamline anti-money laundering (AML) workflows.

The feature automatically screens online sources for negative mentions, such as fraud allegations, lawsuits or regulatory actions, during the identity verification and KYC process.

Initiated automatically during the KYC process, the tool scans media sources for potential reputational risks and analyzes the context of any adverse mentions while assessing the credibility of the sources, according to Ondato.

The result is an AI-generated summary of any findings, which are displayed directly within the Ondato OS dashboard. Links to the original sources and an automatically generated risk score are provided. The customer’s information is used to identify relevant media mentions.

The tool’s deployment is customizable and can be added to existing IDV setups upon request, Ondato says.

“As AML officers face growing pressure to increase accuracy and reduce onboarding time, our goal is to empower them with smarter tools,” says Liudas Kanapienis, CEO and co-founder of Ondato.

“The launch of AI-powered adverse media checks is a big step forward in our mission to automate time-consuming compliance tasks. We’re freeing AML teams from grunt work, so they can focus on critical decision-making.”

Ondato says it will expand its AI tools across the AML lifecycle. With financial crime threats evolving rapidly, the company believes that embedding AI deeper into compliance processes is essential to protect institutions and their customers from emerging risks.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

IN Groupe completes acquisition of Idemia Smart Identity

The deal is done: French document printing institution IN Groupe has completed its acquisition of Idemia Smart Identity, the biometrics…

 

Ethereum co-founder warns of privacy risks in ZK-based one-ID-per-person systems

The tech world loves a good beef, and a fresh one concerns the pros and cons of zero knowledge (ZK)…

 

No Phone Home campaign waves red flag over server retrieval for digital ID

Anonymous identity verification isn’t actually anonymous if it has to “phone home” to the original issuer to verify a submitted…

 

Canada considers age assurance legislation to match UK, EU

A new bill that would require porn sites to implement age assurance technology has been introduced into Canadian Parliament. The…

 

Trump’s megabill expands biometric surveillance

As debate intensifies in the United States over H.R. 1, otherwise known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” Senate Republicans…

 

Digi Yatra dreams of expansion

India’s face biometrics-based air travel app Digi Yatra has covered 24 of the country’s major airports and is expanding to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events