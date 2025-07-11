QR-based digital ID drives transformation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan is taking broader moves toward digital transformation with the launch of the Khyber Pass digital identity system, Pakistan’s first QR-based ID platform. The program, which is linked to NADRA and designed for biometric integration, demonstrates a rising emphasis on digital government, transparency, and citizen-centric services. Complementary measures, including digital skills training for women and World Bank-backed infrastructure projects, are helping to bridge the digital divide in the region. These initiatives represent a concerted attempt to unleash inclusive growth through digital public infrastructure.

The Khyber Pass digital identity system

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recently unveiled the Khyber Pass digital identity system, Pakistan’s first QR-code-based digital ID platform. The system, which is integrated with NADRA and other government databases, enables citizens to access identity-related services online without having to repeatedly provide personal information. Every citizen is assigned a unique QR code that serves as a single gateway to public services like education, health, taxation, licensing, and property records.

The portal initially offers three services, with ambitions to ultimately integrate all provincial services, including the Sehat Card, health insurance. The digital ID is intended to streamline service delivery and increase efficiency by eliminating the need for multiple registrations and in-person visits to government departments. The system also has biometric verification capabilities, which improve confidence and accuracy in identity authentication. This initiative is a basic step in KP’s broader strategy to implement digital governance and citizen-centric public services.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is advancing its Digital KP Strategy, which aims to improve citizen-centric governance, transparency, and efficiency. The program is backed by the World Bank’s KP Cities and Digital Transformation Project, which positions its vision on digitalization as a key governance reform. Chief Minister of KPK Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, through the Profit Pakistan Today news, stated that they are implementing Digital KP to make government services more transparent and accessible. The province has already saved Rs. 3 billion by digitizing the challan system and Rs. 13 billion from a health card audit. These improvements indicate a trend toward merit-based service delivery and seek to restore public trust by simplifying procedures and decreasing outflow.

Inclusive growth through digital ID and PPP

Funds for NGOs reported that, to address the digital gender divide, the KP Information Technology Board (KPITB), in partnership with KOICA and UN Women, established a digital skills program that trained over 3,000 young women in graphic design, blogging, and social media marketing. Moreover, over 30 percent availed employment, earning approximately PKR 225 million in total. The project not only increases freelancing opportunities, but it also closes the gender divide in digital inclusion. It follows the World Bank’s recommendation that public sector-led projects are essential to promoting inclusive digital growth in areas where private investment is constrained due to perceived risks.

World Bank support for digital infrastructure

The World Bank project information document states that the World Bank’s KP Cities and Digital Transformation Project aims to create a digitally equipped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through targeted digital development investments of $30-40 million. The project aims to improve broadband connectivity, incentivize public-private partnerships (PPPs), and upgrade municipal digital infrastructure. With over half of the province’s population under 30, digital expansion is crucial to promoting youth employment and entrepreneurship. NADRA’s digital ID system, which serves as a secure platform for service delivery, is key to this transition. The combination of QR code-based identity (as seen in the Khyber Pass system) and biometric verification allows secure, remote access to services, which are key components of modern Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). The World Bank highlights in the document that such developments are essential to inclusive growth, shaping resilience, and modernizing governance in the province.

The Khyber Pass digital ID system demonstrates KP’s digital-first strategy, which involves simplifying services through local innovation supported by global partners such as the World Bank. It represents a significant movement toward citizen-centric governance, with an emphasis on transparency, inclusion, and digital empowerment. With continued investment, KP is well-positioned to lead Pakistan’s digital transformation journey.

