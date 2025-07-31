SSA’s ID proofing push fuels access concerns amid claims of customer service gains

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is navigating a contentious balancing act as it works to modernize its customer service infrastructure while also trying to ensure accessibility for the millions of Americans who rely on the traditional methods of communication with the agency.

Under the leadership of SSA Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano, the agency recently unveiled technological and operational upgrades that it claims have led to faster response times and improved efficiency across phone, online, and in-person services. However, these developments are unfolding alongside a surge of backlash against SSA’s escalating reliance on online identity proofing tools for routine transactions. Changes critics warn could dramatically restrict access for vulnerable populations.

On the surface, SSA’s transformation narrative is optimistic. According to the agency, it has seen significant improvements across its core service channels. Its National 800 Number handles nearly 1.3 million calls per week, 70 percent more than the same period last fiscal year, while average wait times have dropped from 30 minutes to six.

Field office wait times are also down, currently averaging 23 minutes, a 23 percent decrease from last year. Additionally, SSA says it has eliminated 29 hours of scheduled weekly downtime for its online “my Social Security” platform, enabling 125,000 additional users to access services in a single week. These enhancements are touted as part of Bisignano’s modernization strategy, which he describes as “meeting people where they are” while empowering the SSA workforce with real-time data and process automation.

But as SSA celebrates improved metrics, a growing chorus of advocates, legal experts, and policy analysts warn that its parallel push toward mandatory online identity verification, particularly through the agency’s Security Authentication PIN (SAP) system, threatens to alienate the very people the agency serves.

In March and April, SSA rolled out a controversial new policy requiring individuals seeking to change their direct deposit information or to file certain benefit claims by phone to first verify their identity either online or in person. That change, which eliminated the longstanding option of phone-only authentication for direct deposit updates, was justified by SSA as a measure to curb fraud, which it claims costs the agency over $100 million annually.

Under this system, users must log into their “my Social Security” account – created via identity proofing through Login.gov or the private vendor ID.me – to obtain a one-time SAP code. The code is then provided to the SSA phone agent for verification via the internal Technician Experience Dashboard. If the code is incorrect or unavailable, callers are directed to either complete the transaction online or visit a field office.

In July, SSA moved to expand this requirement to additional routine services conducted over the phone, including address changes, claims status inquiries, and requests for benefit verification letters or tax documents. The proposed expansion, submitted to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on July 18, indicated that use of the SAP would be required starting August 18, prompting immediate alarm among civil rights organizations and elder advocacy groups.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) projected that the policy could force as many as 3.4 million additional people per year into field offices, many of whom are elderly, disabled, or live in rural areas where travel is difficult and internet access is limited.

Kathleen Romig, director of Social Security and disability policy at CBPP and a former SSA staffer, challenged the agency’s rationale, noting that there is scant evidence suggesting fraud is a significant issue for the services being subjected to heightened identity checks.

“For these tasks, there is nothing that I’m aware of that indicates these are significant fraud risks at all,” she told Nextgov/FCW. She argued that the burden imposed by the SAP process disproportionately affects those most in need: seniors, the disabled, and those without internet access or digital literacy.

Similarly, Michelle Spadafore, Senior Supervising Attorney and Director of the New York Legal Assistance Group’s Disability Advocacy Project, described the identity proofing process – which includes uploading government IDs and real-time selfie matches – as “beyond the capabilities of many recipients.”

Spadafore’s concerns have been echoed by a growing number of SSA employees who anonymously told reporters that the changes could cripple already strained field offices. “They already took 1,000 customer service representatives nationwide to answer the phone. They are normally working at reception. Who would take care of all these people?” one employee asked.

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) also entered the fray, penning a letter urging Bisignano to halt the expansion. “For many older Americans, the phone is how they access Social Security services without having to rely on complicated technology or long, difficult or costly trips to field offices,” the letter stated. The organization argued that limiting phone-based services effectively removes the primary channel of access for millions of Americans.

Amid the mounting backlash, SSA officials insisted that the SAP system is “entirely optional.” A spokesperson told FedScoop that beneficiaries who choose not to use the SAP feature will continue to have access to existing identity verification methods and will not be automatically redirected to field offices.

Yet, SSA’s own filing with the OMB, which has not yet been amended, continues to describe the SAP requirement as a mandatory identity proofing step for many services. That discrepancy has fueled skepticism among both employees and watchdog groups, many of whom believe the policy is being implemented piecemeal without sufficient transparency or public comment.

The confusion surrounding SAP requirements is not SSA’s first policy misfire under the current administration. In March, the agency drew criticism for abruptly announcing it would eliminate the option to file claims over the phone, only to reverse course following widespread public and media outcry. SSA ultimately retained phone-based claims processing for disability and Medicare benefits, while requiring in-person or online verification for retirement and survivor claims.

These policy whiplashes come during a period of severe internal strain at SSA. Since the start of the year, the agency has lost nearly 3,700 employees through voluntary separations and reassignment. Thousands of those employees previously worked in field offices, many of which are now short-staffed and under-resourced.

“They are in a deep hole of their own creation on staffing and so you just don’t have enough people to go around to serve the public,” Romig told NPR.

Bisignano, who took over in May amid controversy over his ties to the Trump-aligned Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), pledged to pursue a “technology agenda” that reduces fraud and improves service, though critics say the execution has so far worsened both.

Senators Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren have raised concerns that Bisignano’s deep ties to the Trump administration and DOGE could foreseeably lead to downsizing the SSA and erosion of services. Warren called for independent audits of SSA’s customer service metrics, questioning the agency’s credibility after dissolving 7,000 staff positions under Bisignano’s leadership.

Notably, SSA’s inspector general found that the actual incidence of fraud in phone-based benefit claims remains negligible. In mid-May, out of more than 110,000 retirement claims processed via phone using new backend anti-fraud tools, only two were flagged as potentially fraudulent. Yet, even with this low fraud detection rate, SSA implemented a now-abandoned three-day hold on all phone claims, further delaying service for tens of thousands.

“Overall, fraud at SSA is a miniscule problem,” Warren said. “Only 0.3 percent of SSA’s old-age, survivor and disability insurance payments are considered ‘improper payments’ – a category that also covers mistakes, like payments that should’ve been made but were missing a signature. Only a sliver of that 0.3 percent is due to fraud.”

Martin O’Malley, the former Biden-appointed SSA head, criticized the entire strategy as one designed to “undermine trust in the agency by attacking its reputation.” Speaking to Nextgov/FCW, O’Malley argued that the administration’s repeated emphasis on “fraud, fraud, fraud” is a tactic to justify gutting SSA’s ability to serve the public. “They have to turn enough of us against the agency in order to do what they want with that trust fund, or to make a buck on fixing the emergency they precipitate by destroying its capacity to function.”

Despite all of this, SSA continues to promote its technological reforms as a net gain. In addition to the improvements in wait times and online access, the agency recently announced it had completed over $17 billion in payments under the Social Security Fairness Act five months ahead of schedule.

The act, which became law in January, provided benefit corrections for over 3.1 million public servants affected by the Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset. SSA also reported progress on its disability claims backlog, with pending initial cases dropping by 25 percent from their peak and average processing times improving by five days. Disability hearings backlogs are also at historic lows, with wait times reduced by 60 days since June 2024.

For Commissioner Bisignano, these metrics are proof that SSA’s modernization plan is working. “Our strategy is clear: serve customer needs quickly and completely, no matter how they contact us,” he said in a recent statement. Still, for many advocates and SSA employees, the gains in speed and efficiency ring hollow if they come at the cost of accessibility, equity, and trust.

As the August 18 identity proofing deadline looms, all eyes remain on the agency’s next move, and whether it will amend its filing to truly make SAP optional or allow it to quietly become the new default.

